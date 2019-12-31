GLOBAL REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY (REGTECH) MARKET REPORT BY COMPANY, REGION, APPLICATION, INDUSTRY TRENDS & FORECAST TO 2025
Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) development in United States, Europe and China.
Regulatory technology, also known as a “RegTech” is a new field within the financial services industry that utilizes information technology to enhance regulatory processes. It puts a particular emphasis on regulatory monitoring, reporting and compliance and is thus benefiting the finance industry. The objective of RegTech is to enhance transparency as well as consistency and to standardize regulatory processes, to deliver sound interpretations of ambiguous regulations and thus to provide higher levels of quality at lower cost. Oftentimes RegTech companies utilize the cloud through software-as-a-service.
The global RegTech market revenue is estimated to be $1372.12 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $6420.34 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.66% during the forecast period 2018–2025. The solutions include compliance management, reporting, identity management, and risk management. The compliance management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The solutions help organizations in key compliance areas and risk aversion for AML, KYC, MiFID II, Basel III, PSD 2, Solvency II, and AIFMD. The traditional compliance tools are not found to be effective to respond to regulatory changes in recent times. With the major focus of governments across regions with GDPR guidelines, RegTech is expected to majorly impact the financial service organizations. With an increased focus on data protection rules, organizations need to strictly adhere to compliances and monitor transparency in money transactions as laid down by the regulatory bodies to avoid huge penalties. Many RegTech vendors have partnered with GRC vendors to enhance their reach to the market and clients.
Top global Regulatory technology manufacturers covered in this report:
1. Bearingpoint
2. MetricStream
3. NICE Actimize
4. Broadridge
5. Traiana
6. Finastra
7. Targens GmbH
8. Acin
9. Fenergo
10. Accuity
11. Lombard Risk
12. Agreement Express
13. Exiger (DDIQ)
14. EastNets
15. Amlpartners
16. Sysnet Global Solutions
17. MindBridge Ai
18. IdentityMind Global
19. Regbot
20. Arachnys
Market breakdown by regions
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Central & South America
Market breakdown by type:
Risk Management
Identity Management & Control
Compliance
Regulatory Reporting
Transaction Monitoring
Others
Market breakdown by application:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
