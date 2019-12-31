Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2025
The Remote Infrastructure Management market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2017-2025.Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market valued approximately USD 22.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025.
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Fujitsu, TCS, Capgemini, HCL, Cybage, CtrlS Datacenters, Sensiple, Locuz, Nityo Infotech, Cerebra.. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Remote Infrastructure Management market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographic, covering 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative form. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consist of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Remote Infrastructure Management Market report include:
By Core Service:
> Database management
> Storage management
> Server management
> Network and communication management
> Desktop management
> Application management
> By Deployment Type:
> Cloud
> On-premises
> By Organization Size:
> Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs)
> Large enterprises
> By Vertical:
> Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
> Retail and eCommerce
> Healthcare
> Transportation
> IT and telecommunication
> Media and entertainment
> Manufacturing
> Government and defense
By Regions:
> North America
> U.S.
> Canada
> Europe
> UK
> Germany
> Asia Pacific
> China
> India
> Japan
> Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
