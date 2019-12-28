Global Remote Mobile Payment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
The Remote Mobile Payment market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Remote Mobile Payment Market valued approximately USD 1707.22 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 44.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The major market player included in this report are:
Apple Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Dh Corporation
Samsung Electronics
Xiaomi
Visa Inc.
Major segments covered in the Remote Mobile Payment Market report include:
By Type:
Peer-to-Peer
M-commerce
By Application:
Retail
Hospitality and Tourism
IT & Telecommunication
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
