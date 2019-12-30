Global Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Factors such as the increasing demand for ROVs in the oil & gas industry and rising military spending on enhancing maritime security have led to a growing demand for ROVs. However, the high cost of ROVs as compared to divers in shallow water applications and lack of trained ROV pilots could restrain market growth to a certain extent. The growing need for situational awareness in naval warfare and the advent of 3D printing technology offer promising growth opportunities to market players.

The worldwide Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

DeepOcean AS (Netherlands), DOF ASA (Norway), Sapura Energy Berhad (Malaysia), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), Helix Energy Solutions Group (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Fugro (Netherlands), Subsea 7 (UK), and TechnipFMC PLC (UK).

Objective of the Global Remotely Operated Vehicles Market Report – Forecast to 2023

> To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on platform, application, material type, technology, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

UUV Manufacturers

UUV Dealers

Sub-component Manufacturers

Technology Support Providers

Key Findings

> The global remotely operated vehicle market in this report has been segmented by the platform into the industry, system component, and vehicle type.

> The remotely operated vehicle market in this report has been segmented on the basis of industry into oil and gas application, military and defense, scientific research, and others. The military and defense segment market are projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.43% during the forecast period.

> The remotely operated vehicle market in this report has been segmented on the basis of system components into electronics and control systems, frame & propulsion, camera and lighting systems, and others. The electronics and control systems segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.57% during the forecast period.

> The remotely operated vehicle market in this report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type into observation vehicle, work class vehicle, and towed and bottom-crawling vehicle. The work class vehicle segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period.

> North America would dominate the remotely operated vehicle market by 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 898.5 million by 2023.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing demand for ROVs in the oil & gas industry

4.2.2 Increase in military spending

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High costs of ROVs

4.3.2 Lack of trained ROV pilots

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing need for situational awareness in naval warfare

4.4.2 Advent of 3D printing

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.3.1 List of Patents

6 Global Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Industry

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Oil and Gas Application

6.1.1.1 Drilling Support

6.1.1.2 Construction Support

6.1.1.3 Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM)

6.1.1.4 Others

6.1.2 Military and Defense

6.1.2.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

6.1.2.2 Hull Inspections

6.1.2.3 Ballast Tank Inspections

6.1.2.4 Search and Rescue Operations

6.1.3 Scientific Research

6.1.4 Others

7 Global Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by System Component

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Electronics and Control Systems

7.1.2 Frame & Propulsion

7.1.3 Camera and Lighting systems

7.1.4 Others

8 Global Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Observation Vehicle

8.1.2 Work Class Vehicle

8.1.2.1 Light Work-Class Vehicle

8.1.2.2 Medium Work-Class Vehicle

8.1.2.3 Heavy Work-Class Vehicle

8.1.3 Towed and Bottom-Crawling Vehicle

9 Global Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US by Industry

9.2.1.1.1 US by Oil and Gas Application

9.2.1.2 US by System Component

9.2.1.3 US by Vehicle Type

9.2.2 Canada 59

9.2.2.1 Canada by Oil and Gas Application

9.2.2.1.1 Canada by Oil and Gas Application

9.2.2.2 Canada by System Component

9.2.2.3 Canada by Vehicle Type

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Russia

9.3.1.1 Russia by Industry

9.3.1.1.1 Russia by Oil and Gas Application

9.3.1.2 Russia by System Component

9.3.1.3 Russia by Vehicle Type

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 UK by Industry

9.3.2.1.1 UK by Oil and Gas Application

9.3.2.2 UK by System Component

9.3.2.3 UK by Vehicle Type

9.3.3 Norway

9.3.3.1 Norway by Industry

9.3.3.1.1 Norway by Oil and Gas Application

9.3.3.2 Norway by System Component

9.3.3.3 Norway by Vehicle Type

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.3.4.1 Rest of Europe by Industry

9.3.4.1.1 Rest of Europe by Oil and Gas Application

9.3.4.2 Rest of Europe by System Component

9.3.4.3 Rest of Europe by Vehicle Type

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China by Industry

9.4.1.1.1 China by Oil and Gas Application

9.4.1.2 China by System Component

9.4.1.3 China by Vehicle Type

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 India by Industry

9.4.2.1.1 India by Oil and Gas Application

9.4.2.2 India by System Component

9.4.2.3 India by Vehicle Type

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.3.1 Australia by Industry

9.4.3.1.1 Australia by Oil and Gas Application

9.4.3.2 Australia by System Component

9.4.3.3 Australia by Vehicle Type

9.4.4 Indonesia

9.4.4.1 Indonesia by Industry

9.4.4.1.1 Indonesia by Oil and Gas Application

9.4.4.2 Indonesia by System Component

9.4.4.3 Indonesia by Vehicle Type

9.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4.5.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific by Industry

9.4.5.1.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific by Oil and Gas Application

9.4.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific by System Component

9.4.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil by Industry

9.5.1.1.1 Brazil by Oil and Gas Application

9.5.1.2 Brazil by System Component

9.5.1.3 Brazil by Vehicle Type

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Mexico by Industry

9.5.2.2 Mexico by Oil and Gas Application

9.5.2.3 Mexico by System Component

9.5.2.4 Mexico by Vehicle Type

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.5.3.1 Rest of Latin America by Industry

9.5.3.1.1 Rest of Latin America by Oil and Gas Application

9.5.3.2 Rest of Latin America by System Component

9.5.3.3 Rest of Latin America by Vehicle Type

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia America by Industry

9.6.1.1.1 Saudi Arabia America by Oil and Gas Application

9.6.1.2 Saudi Arabia America by System Component

9.6.1.3 Saudi Arabia America by Vehicle Type

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.2.1 UAE by Industry

9.6.2.1.1 UAE by Oil and Gas Application

9.6.2.2 UAE by System Component

9.6.2.3 UAE by Vehicle Type

9.6.3 Israel

9.6.3.1 Israel by Industry

9.6.3.1.1 Israel by Oil and Gas Application

9.6.3.2 Israel by System Component

9.6.3.3 Israel by Vehicle Type

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.6.4.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa by Industry

9.6.4.1.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa by Oil and Gas Application

9.6.4.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa by System Component

9.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa by Vehicle Type

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4 Competitive Benchmarking



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

