Global Rolling Stock Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025
The global Rolling Stock Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
During the year 2018, Asia-Pacific seized the following major market share in the global rolling stock market. The endlessly mounting call for energy-efficient transport structures is probable to generate rewarding openings in the rolling stock market during the forecast phase. Additionally, the global rolling stock producers are intensifying their mark in Asia-Pacific as the region is a key market for metro and inter-city trainsets and main line locomotives. The same is likely to rise the mandate for rolling stock in the said region. In terms of value, the Global Rolling Stock Market is assessed to record a 4.98% CAGR through the forecast period. The Global Rolling Stock Market is probable to observe a quick development during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the leading region in the rolling stock market, due to the presence of principal global rolling stock manufacturers, such as Alstom, Transmashholding, Siemens and Stadler Rail AG. These corporations offer inexpensive and technologically unconventional rolling stocks for a rise in their market share, which is also donating to the high usage of rolling stocks, all over the region.
Major players operating in the Rolling Stock market include:
The bulging players in the global rolling stock market are companies like Hitachi, Ltd, GE Transportation, Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD ,Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Company, Construccionesy Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (CAF) and), Siemens, CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier, Alstom, Transmashholding Stadler Rail AG and Hyundai Rotem Company.
Major segments covered in the Rolling Stock Market report include:
During the year 2018, the diesel section seized the prime market segment. This segment has been observing a substantial rise in the demands for rolling stocks due to the mounting need of high-torque engines in rail merchandise. The Global Rolling Stock Market has been segmented based on type, train type, product type, and region. Based on type, the global rolling stock market is segmented into diesel and electric, viz; By Type – Diesel and Electric, By Train Type – Rail Freight and Passenger Rail and By Product Type – Wagon, Rapid Transit Vehicle, and Locomotive. The diesel section is projected to control the market, due to the rising necessity of high-torque engines in rail freight. Based on product type, the global rolling stock market is fragmented into rapid transit vehicles, wagon and locomotive respectively. The wagon section is projected to grasp the supreme market share all over the forecast period due to the wide use of wagons for carrying cargos. This is predictable to upsurge the claim of wagons in the rolling stock during the said forecast period. Also, because of the train type, the global rolling stock market is alienated into rail freight and passenger train. The rail freight part is likely to clutch the thoroughgoing market share, due to the amplified use of railways for the transference of goods. Additionally, the increasing industrial area in countries such as China and India, are anticipated to offer promising growth occasions for the rail freight sector during the said forecast period. The global rolling stock market is further divided based on type, product, and train type. Also, regarding the type the global rolling stock market is divided into diesel and electric.
