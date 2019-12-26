Global Rolling Stock Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025

The global Rolling Stock Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Rolling Stock market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF41

During the year 2018, Asia-Pacific seized the following major market share in the global rolling stock market. The endlessly mounting call for energy-efficient transport structures is probable to generate rewarding openings in the rolling stock market during the forecast phase. Additionally, the global rolling stock producers are intensifying their mark in Asia-Pacific as the region is a key market for metro and inter-city trainsets and main line locomotives. The same is likely to rise the mandate for rolling stock in the said region. In terms of value, the Global Rolling Stock Market is assessed to record a 4.98% CAGR through the forecast period. The Global Rolling Stock Market is probable to observe a quick development during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the leading region in the rolling stock market, due to the presence of principal global rolling stock manufacturers, such as Alstom, Transmashholding, Siemens and Stadler Rail AG. These corporations offer inexpensive and technologically unconventional rolling stocks for a rise in their market share, which is also donating to the high usage of rolling stocks, all over the region.

Major players operating in the Rolling Stock market include:

The bulging players in the global rolling stock market are companies like Hitachi, Ltd, GE Transportation, Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD ,Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Company, Construccionesy Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (CAF) and), Siemens, CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier, Alstom, Transmashholding Stadler Rail AG and Hyundai Rotem Company.

Major segments covered in the Rolling Stock Market report include:

During the year 2018, the diesel section seized the prime market segment. This segment has been observing a substantial rise in the demands for rolling stocks due to the mounting need of high-torque engines in rail merchandise. The Global Rolling Stock Market has been segmented based on type, train type, product type, and region. Based on type, the global rolling stock market is segmented into diesel and electric, viz; By Type – Diesel and Electric, By Train Type – Rail Freight and Passenger Rail and By Product Type – Wagon, Rapid Transit Vehicle, and Locomotive. The diesel section is projected to control the market, due to the rising necessity of high-torque engines in rail freight. Based on product type, the global rolling stock market is fragmented into rapid transit vehicles, wagon and locomotive respectively. The wagon section is projected to grasp the supreme market share all over the forecast period due to the wide use of wagons for carrying cargos. This is predictable to upsurge the claim of wagons in the rolling stock during the said forecast period. Also, because of the train type, the global rolling stock market is alienated into rail freight and passenger train. The rail freight part is likely to clutch the thoroughgoing market share, due to the amplified use of railways for the transference of goods. Additionally, the increasing industrial area in countries such as China and India, are anticipated to offer promising growth occasions for the rail freight sector during the said forecast period. The global rolling stock market is further divided based on type, product, and train type. Also, regarding the type the global rolling stock market is divided into diesel and electric.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF41

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Rolling Stock: Market Overview

1.1 Market Attractive Analysis

1.2 Global Rolling Stock Market, by Product

1.3 Global Rolling Stock Market, by Type

1.4 Global Rolling Stock Market, by Train Type

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Buying Criteria

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Demand for Energy-Efficient Transport Systems

5.2.2 Increasing Use of Rail Lines for Public Transport

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High Capital Investment

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increase in Industrial and Mining Activity

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Porter?s Five Forces Model

6.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.5 Rivalry

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Design and Development

6.2.2 Raw Material/Component Suppliers

6.2.3 Manufacturing

6.2.4 Supply and Distribution

6.2.5 End Users

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Digitalization in Railways

6.3.2 Battery-Powered Trains

6.4 Scope of Stainless Steel in Rolling Stock Industry

6.5 Patent Trends

7 Global Rolling Stock Market, by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Diesel

7.3 Electric

8 Global Rolling Stock Market, by Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Wagon

8.3 Rapid Transit Vehicle

8.4 Locomotive

9 Global Rolling Stock Market, by Train Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Rail Freight

9.3 Passenger Rail

10 Global Rolling Stock Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2 South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Overview

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking

11.3 Key Growth Analysis

11.4 Leading Players (in terms of number of developments) in Global Rolling Stock Market

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Products/Services Offered

12.1.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Strategies

12.2 CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC)

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products/Services Offered

12.2.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Strategies

12.3 Bombardier

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Financial Overview

12.3.3 Products/Services Offered

12.3.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Strategies

12.4 Alstom

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Financial Overview

12.4.3 Products/Services Offered

12.4.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Strategies

12.5 Hitachi, Ltd

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Financial Overview

12.5.3 Products/Services Offered

12.5.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Strategies

12.6 GE Transportation (General Electric)

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Financial Overview

12.6.3 Products/Services Offered

12.6.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Strategies

12.7 Hyundai Rotem Company

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financial Overview

12.7.3 Products/Services Offered

12.7.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Strategies

12.8 Transmashholding

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Financial Overview

12.8.3 Products/Services Offered

12.8.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Strategies

12.9 Stadler Rail AG

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Financial Overview

12.9.3 Products/Services Offered

12.9.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Strategies

12.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Company (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd)

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Financial Overview

12.10.3 Products/Services Offered

12.10.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Strategies

12.11 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (CAF)

12.11.1 Company Overview

12.11.2 Financial Overview

12.11.3 Products/Services Offered

12.11.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Strategies

12.12 Electro-Motive Diesel (Caterpillar)

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Financial Overview

12.12.3 Products/Services Offered

12.12.4 Key Developments (2015-2019)

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Strategies

13 Appendix

13.1 Related Reports



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer