Global SCADA Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023

The global SCADA market is expected to reach approximately USD 21.57 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period. the latest report published by Report Ocean. In this report, we analyze the SCADA industry from two aspects.

Production – In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. Consumption – In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

At the same time, we classify different SCADA markets based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer analysis is also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

Global SCADA Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global SCADA market

> To provide insights into the factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the SCADA market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of component, deployment, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the SCADA market

Key Findings

> The global SCADA market is expected to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2023.

> By component, the hardware segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 9,165.7 million in 2017. Whereas, the solution & services segment is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering an 11.37% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the market, generating a higher revenue of USD 8,991.7 million in 2017. Whereas, the on-cloud segment is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering 11.45% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By end user, the oil & gas segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 2,666.7 million in 2017. Whereas, the water & waste management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.90% in the forecast period.

> Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global SCADA market, followed by North America.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists mostly of international players. The key players in the market are investing heavily in product development and adopting aggressive marketing strategies and promotion campaigns to capture a wide consumer base. Some of the major players in the SCADA market include:

The key players of SCADA market include Schneider Electric SE (France), Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), Rockwell Automation (US), Emerson Electric Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell Automation (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), General Electric (US) and Radiflow (US).

This report studies the top producers and consumers focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 10 players operating in the SCADA market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the SCADA market?

What are the current scenario and industry trends in the SCADA market?

Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players, and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

What are the SCADA market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the SCADA market?

What are the SCADA market challenges to market growth?

