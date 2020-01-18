Global Silica Sand Market Is Booming Worldwide||Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts

The Asia-Pacific market subjugated the global market accounting the largest share of 39.6% in 2018 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.65% by the end of-2024. According to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Nowadays, the increasing application of silica sand in the foundry industry is expected to be another major factor driving the global market growth. Industrial sand has a high melting point of 1610�C, which aids in casting metal and aluminum alloys with melting points of 1510�C and 650�C, respectively. In addition to high thermal resistance, silica sand can withstand the pressure of the molten metal without yielding and further exhibits high bond strength and high refractoriness. A large amount of silica sand is widely used in the iron and steel industries to make cores and molds for metal castings. Moreover, it plays a crucial role in the foundry industry as the main mold and core-making material for both ferrous and non-ferrous castings. Furthermore, its low rate of thermal expansion helps in producing stable cores and molds compatible with all the poring temperatures and metal alloy systems.

The worldwide Silica Sand market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends.

major players operating in the Silica Sand market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global Silica Sand Market are Silica sand manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Silica Sand Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Silica Sand Market are companies like U.S. Silica(US), Fairmount Santrol(US), Sibelco(Belgium), Toyota Tsusho Corporation(Japan), IMOSA(Spain), Emerge Energy Services(US), Badger Mining Corporation(Germany), Cairo Fresh for Minerals & Quarries Materials(Egypt), Tochu Corporation(Japan), Euroquarz GmbH(Germany), and American Elements(US), Quarzwerke GmbH, Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material(Group) Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Corporation and PUM Group

Major segments covered in the Silica Sand Market report include:

The Global Silica Sand Market has been segmented by type, by end use and by region. The expanding glass industry is foreseeable to be the major driver of the growth of the global silica sand market in the glassmaking applications in the automotive and construction businesses. Silica sand displays the compulsory clarity, grain strength, refractoriness, and color for glassmaking. Also, it offers the compulsory essential SiO2 module of glass preparation with high chemical purity. Industrial sand is majorly used in the production of flat glass which further is used in tableware, automobiles, and container glass for foods and beverages. Furthermore, it is used to produce specialty glass, television screens, incandescent, and fluorescent lamps, computer cathode ray tube(CRT) monitors, and used in the manufacturing of test tubes. Based on application, the hydraulic fracturing segment held the largest market share of 41.39% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10,180.7 million by the end of-2024. Silica sand is used as a proppant in hydraulic breaking in the shale gas and oil industry. Also, it functions as a flux to lower down the thickness and melting point to make them more actual and responsive. In June 2018, Emerge Energy exposed its in-basin sand development in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The expansion would upsurge the silica sand production by 1.5 million tons yearly. The new mining area consists of 65% of 100 mesh sand while 35% of the deposits contain 40/70 of sand. Based on mesh size, the <70 mesh segment settled for the principal market share of 42.19% in 2018 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.22% during the review period. This is accredited to its growing feeding in water filtration, paints and coatings, and hydraulic applications. Besides, this mesh size is ideal for these applications and further offers required sphericity and grain strength. By grade, the glass segment held the main market share of 41.22% in 2018 and is projected to be the wildest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the surging demand for flat glass in the construction and automotive industries, mainly in developing countries such as India, Mexico, and Philippines. Besides, the robust growth viewpoint of the solar PV industry across the globe is likely to augment the demand for high-quality silica sand to produce photovoltaic glass. Based on process, the dry silica sand piece subjugated the global silica sand market with a market share of 61.00% in 2018. Besides, the segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years owing to the easy handling and high ingesting in glassmaking applications.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market

