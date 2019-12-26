Global Silicon Dioxide Market Is Booming Worldwide| Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Global Silicon Dioxide Market is likely to record a CAGR of 6.60% to reach USD 13,725.3 million by the end of year 2030., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The low concentration of silicon dioxide or silica sand is observing a great call, predominantly in the building and construction industry due to the plentiful accessibility of silica in natural form as well as due to its low cost. Silica sand is used to produce numerous materials to be used in construction manufacturing. Sand delivers bulk and strength when added with the cement during concrete foundation. It is also used in the creation of cement along with lime and alumina. It is additionally used in the manufacturing of bricks, which gives an operational base to the construction. Likewise, the ceramics manufacturing process uses silica sand along with clay, feldspar, pottery stone, and talc, which is then used to form tiles and other building materials. In addition, quartz counters are also made from silica sand. Glass, which is used extensively in the construction industry, also necessitates the need of silica sand. The progress in the building & construction trade across the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the global silicon dioxide market during the said forecast period.

Major players operating in the Silicon Dioxide market include:

The projected onlookers in the global silicon dioxide market are companies like Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Gelest, Inc (US) and Aluflor AB (Sweden). Evonik Industries AG (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Solvay (Belgium), American Elements (US) and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany). A few of the crucial approaches followed by the envisioned spectators for this market are Government, associations, and industrial bodies, Suppliers and traders, Consulting in chemical experts, Silicon dioxide manufacturers, Investors and trade experts. The players operating in the worldwide silicon dioxide market are accepting various strategies such as invention, capacity development, supply/distribution agreements, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their market dominance and expand their universal existence.

Major segments covered in the Silicon Dioxide Market report include:

The profuse obtainability of silicon dioxide in natural form is the prime aspect lashing the global silicon dioxide market. Also, the great mandate for sand in the building & construction industry and the high use of high-purity silicon dioxide in the manufacturing of silicon wafers are the other factors predictable to enhance the global market growth. Moreover, the growth in the fiber optics market across the globe is possible to offer worthwhile openings for the players functioning in the global silicon dioxide market during the forecast period. Though, some of the stimulating factors for the market players are health hazards related to the long-standing revelation to silicon dioxide and unpredictable prices of chemical aids generally used during the processing of silicon dioxide. Also, the readiness of low-cost substitutes is expected to hamper the global market growth to a certain level during the forecast period. The global silicon dioxide market has been segmented by form, purity, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on the application, the building material sector is valued to be the uppermost application segment in 2018 and is probable to list a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period. Based on form, the amorphous sector seized the major market share of over 45% in 2018 due to its wide applications across medical, food & beverages, paints & coatings, and glass & ceramics, among others and comparatively high cost. Yet, by volume, the quartz sector held the prime market share in 2018. When talking about- By purity, the less than 99% purity segment held the maximum market share in 2018 due to its large-scale usage for building & construction. Thus, the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the said forecast period. Since the end-use industry, the building & construction segment held the largest market share of around 35% in the year 2018.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



