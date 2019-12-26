Global Smart Factory Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2023

The global smart factory market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global smart factory market is relied upon to observe significant development during the estimate time frame. Essentially high selection of robots in businesses and the headway in the sensor innovations are variables adding to the market development. Moreover, savvy sensors are additionally ready to follow the area of vehicles, resources, stock, and individuals: henceforth the information gathered by shrewd sensors can be utilized by producers to follow shipment and position of armada trucks. These sensors additionally empower endeavors to screen the development of hardware or merchandise and the temperature of the last item. Be that as it may, dangers related to cybersecurity and information misfortune are limiting the market development.

Major players operating in the Smart Factory market include:

Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls International PLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Atos SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cognex Corporation and Ubisense, Siemens AG, General Electric Company (GE), ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among others are some of the major players in the global smart factory market.

Major segments covered in the Smart Factory Market report include:

The global smart factory market is segmented on the basis of its component, services, connectivity, industry vertical and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is divided into Software and Hardware. On the basis of its Services, the market is divided into Professional Services and Managed Services. Based on its Connectivity, the market is bifurcated into Wireless Connectivity and Wired Connectivity. On the basis of its Industry Vertical, the market is divided into Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics and Semiconductor, Automotive, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, and Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Robots in Industries

5.2.2 Advancements in Sensor Technology

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraint

5.3.1 Risks Associated with Cybersecurity and Data Loss

5.3.2 High Cost of Smart Factory Transformation

5.3.3 Restraint Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Advancements in 3D Printing Technology

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Component Manufacturers

6.1.3 System Integrators

6.1.4 End-Users

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

7 Global Smart Factory Market, By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

7.2.2 Programmable automation controller (PAC)

7.2.3 Programmable logic controller (PLC)

7.2.4 Distributed Control System (DCS)

7.2.5 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Hardware Component

7.3.1 Industrial Robots

7.3.1.1 Cartesian

7.3.1.2 Articulated

7.3.1.3 SCARA

7.3.1.4 Cylindrical

7.3.1.5 Others

7.3.2 Sensors

7.3.2.1 Pressure Sensor

7.3.2.2 Vibration Sensor

7.3.2.3 Decibel Sensor

7.3.2.4 Micro-Sensors

7.3.2.5 Fire and Smoke Sensors

7.3.2.6 Motion Sensors

7.3.2.7 Others

7.3.3 Machine Vision System

7.3.3.1 Cameras

7.3.3.2 Frame Grabbers

7.3.3.3 Processors

7.3.3.4 Others

7.3.4 Control Devices

7.3.4.1 Relays and Switches

7.3.4.2 Motors & Drives

7.3.4.3 Control Valves

7.3.4.4 Others

8 Global Smart Factory Market, By Connectivity

8.1 Overview

8.2 Wired Connectivity

8.2.1 Ethernet

8.2.2 Fieldbus

8.3 Wireless Connectivity

8.3.1 Wi-Fi

8.3.2 Bluetooth

8.3.3 WirelessHART

8.3.4 Others

9 Global Smart Factory Market, By Services

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Managed Services

9.1.2 Professional Services

9.1.2.1 Integration Services

9.1.2.2 Support & Maintenance

9.1.2.3 Consulting Services

9.1.2.3.1 Smart Factory Assessment Service

9.1.2.3.2 Infrastructure Management Service

9.1.2.3.3 Continuous Process Improvement/Calibration Service



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

