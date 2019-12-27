Global Smart Hospital Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2025

In 2017, North America dominated the global market; the regional market was valued at USD 6284.4 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Major players operating in the Smart Hospital market include:

McKesson Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Medtronic PLC. (Ireland), Qualcomm Life (US), Allengers Groups (India), and AdhereTech (US).

Global Smart Hospital Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2025

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global smart hospital market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global smart hospital market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

> To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of product, technology, and end-user

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global smart hospital market

Target Audience

> Technology providers

> Research organizations

> Government organizations

> Technology investors

> Technology standards organizations

> Forums, alliances, and associations, and government bodies

> Venture capitalists

> Private equity firms, analysts, and strategic business planners.

Key Findings

> The global smart hospital market is expected to reach USD 77,299.6 million by 2025.

> Based on type, general service segment held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,583.0 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period

> By application, the remote medicine management segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 4,751.1 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the review period.

> Geographically, North America is projected to be the largest regional market in the global smart hospital market.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Smart Hospital Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to lead the global smart hospital market with a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9%. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a higher CAGR of 25.8%. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing demand for cost-efficient solutions

5.2.2 Integration of IoT with medical devices

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraint

5.3.1 Lack of Competence in Deploying IoT Solutions in Hospitals

5.4 Market Trend

5.4.1 Blockchain Technology

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global Smart Hospital Market, by Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 General services

7.1.2 Specialty

7.1.3 Super-Specialty

8 Global Smart Hospital Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Electronic Health Record and Clinic Workflow

8.1.2 Remote Medicine Management

8.1.3 Medical Connected Imaging

8.1.4 Outpatient Vigilance

8.1.5 Medical Assistance

9 Global Smart Hospital Market, by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South-East Asia

9.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2 Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

