Global Softgel Capsule Market Is Booming Worldwide|Guangdong Yichao Biological Co. Ltd., and Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.

The global softgel capsule market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,276 million by 2023 from USD 2,381.90 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

A softgel capsule is a solid capsule that contains a liquid or semi-solid active ingredient into it. Soft gelatin capsules are generally used in the medical industry as a container for drugs. These capsules can accommodate a wide range of pharmaceutical compounds filled as a semi-solid, liquid, gel, or paste. The rising demand for nutraceuticals, increasing investments in capsule manufacturing plants, and rising applications of softgel capsules in nutraceutical industries are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of vegetarian capsules, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and rising demand for kosher- and halal-certified hard gelatin capsules are estimated to lag the market growth during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the Softgel Capsule market include:

Catalent, Inc, Patheon (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), Capsugel (A part of Lonza), Captek Softgel International Inc., EuroCaps Ltd, Amway, Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Limited, International Vitamin Corporation, Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd., China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Yuwang Group, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co. Ltd., and Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the softgel capsule market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global softgel capsule market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, application, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the softgel capsule market

Target Audience

> Soft Gel Capsules Manufacturers

> Soft Gel Capsules Suppliers

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Research Institutes

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global softgel capsule market is expected to reach USD 3,276 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of type, the gelatin type segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.31% by 2023

> On the basis of application, the vitamins segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 4.86% by 2023

> North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global softgel capsule market at a CAGR of 6.20% by 2023

> The rest of Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 5.71% by 2023

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

