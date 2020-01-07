Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market is anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 14.8% During the Forecast Period 2018-2027

The global soil moisture sensor market is segmented into soil water potential sensors and volumetric soil moisture sensor. Further, volumetric soil moisture sensor is sub-segmented into, probes, time domain transmissiometry sensors and capacitance sensors. Among these segments, volumetric soil moisture sensor is expected to grow at highest CAGR in overall global soil moisture sensor market during the forecast period. Increasing use of soil moisture sensor in various applications is believed to impetus the growth of the volumetric soil moisture sensor segment over the forecast period 2018-2027.

The global soil moisture sensor market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period. Increasing investment for better playgrounds, turfs and other infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the global soil moisture sensor market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing use of soil moisture sensor for weather forecasting is expected to drive the overall market of soil moisture sensor over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Geographically, North America dominated the overall soil moisture sensor market and is expected to continue its control over the forecast period. Further, increasing rate of adoption of precision farming is witnessing augmented growth in U.S. & Canada, which in turn is likely to increase the demand for soil moisture sensor. Asia Pacific soil moisture sensor market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Rising concern for soil health has increased the demand for soil sensors in the region is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global soil moisture sensor in Asia Pacific.

Rising Adoption of Modern Soil Moisture Sensor

Growing adoption of modern soil moisture sensor for research and development is a key factor which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global soil moisture sensor market over the forecast period. Moreover, advancement of technology in the developing regions is expected to drive the overall market of soil moisture sensor over the forecast period.

Wide Scale Applications

Increase in the soil moisture sensor applications across the developing regions is anticipated to drive the global soil moisture sensor market over the forecast period. Factor such as rising adoption of soil moisture sensor for agricultural practices is expected to increase the global soil moisture sensor market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness about soil moisture sensors among farmers is likely to limit the growth of global soil moisture sensor market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Soil Moisture Sensor Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global soil moisture sensor market in terms of market segmentation by sensor type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

