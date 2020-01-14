Global Specialty Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Specialty Insurance market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Specialty Insurance market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

There is no standard definition for specialty insurance, in this report, specialty insurance includes high-hazard insurance, non-standard general insurance, niche market segments, bespoke underwriting, and excess and surplus lines insurance.

The leading manufactures mainly are UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine and ACE&Chubb. UnitedHealthcare is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 5.63% in 2016. The next is AXA and Allianz.

In 2019, the global Specialty Insurance market size was US$ 237.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 330.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Specialty Insurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Specialty Insurance market is segmented into Life Insurance, Property Insurance, etc.

Segment by Application, the Specialty Insurance market is segmented into Commercial, Personal, etc.

The Specialty Insurance market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Specialty Insurance market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Specialty Insurance market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Specialty Insurance business, the date to enter into the Specialty Insurance market, Specialty Insurance product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine, ACE&Chubb, China Life, XL Group, Argo Group, PICC, Munich Re, Hanover Insurance, Nationwide, CPIC, Assurant, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore, Hiscox, Manulife, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Mapfre, Selective Insurance, etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Specialty Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Specialty Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

