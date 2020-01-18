Global Stearates Market -to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2020

Global Stearates Market: Snapshot

Owing to the increase in demand for additives in the rubber and plastic processing industries, the global market for stearates is anticipated to increase with the advent of time. Stearates are basically the esters and salts of stearic or fatty acids and may be produced by directly reacting stearic acid with metal oxides and hydroxides. Stearates also help in the compounding and processing of plastics as release agents and acid scavengers.

Factors driving the global market for stearates is the rapidly increasing demand for additives both in the rubber and plastic industries. Stearates works as an acid scavenger for processing and compounding plastics. During this procedure, stearates facilitate and outrun the formation of low-friction and clean surfaces. Apart from that, industries like personal care, textile, pharmaceutical, and construction are also anticipated to be accelerating the growth of the market globally.

There is an increase in demand for stearates from the end user industries like textile industry, pharmaceutical industry, and even the personal care industry. This surge in demand is anticipated to soar the global stearate market in the years to come.

A major factor estimated to boost the global stearates market is the multiple use of stearates in various industries. Stearates can be used in used plastics like polyethylene chloride and polyvinyl as well. Construction industry is seen to be demanding more for stearates because water seepage causes high amount of damage and it can be fixed with stearates. Since water leakage can cause the building structure to weaken, stearates is used to fix this kind of issues. Stearate when comes into contact with water changes its form into gel and this get then blocks the water in the building.

Magnesium Stearate to Overpower Market with Respect to Pharmaceutical Industry

In terms of segmentation on the basis of product, the global stearates market is classified into Aluminum monostearate, Sodium stearate, Magnesium stearate, Zinc stearate, and Calcium stearate. The market is estimated to be drawing more revenue from sodium stearate as compared to other segments. This is due to the releasing and excellent lubrication properties of sodium stearate that makes it the most apt for plastic and rubber processing. On the other hand, magnesium stearate is anticipated to overpower the rest of the products as per the growth rate is concerned. Magnesium stearate is mostly used in pharmaceutical sector as process catalyst and lubricant while manufacturing dietary supplements and tablets.

On the basis of end-user segmentation, the market for stearates is categorized into Paints & coatings, Plastic & rubber processing, Building & construction, and Pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment is further sub-divided into Rx, and OTC. Other end use industries are paper and pulp. Among all end users, the segment with the most prominent record of shareholding are the rubber and plastic processing industry. This is owing to the fact that both paper and rubber are used to maintain consistent substrate movement while processing rubber as they are anti-tacking agents. Apart from that, the construction and building sector is also expected to witness a substantial growth and demand in the market as stearates are used in mortar and cement as water repellants. They also provide hydrophobic properties to buildings in order to protect them from water leakage.

Developing Nations to Contribute Good Share to Market Owing to Demand in Construction Industry

The global stearates market is studied on the basis of key geographies Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The market in Asia Pacific is seen to be dominating in the world with an account of more than 45% share in the market. This is mainly because of the faster growing rubber and plastic processing in the construction and building industries. Most of the revenue share is drawn from the merging nations of China and India. They are considered as the main reason of growth in the Asia Pacific region due to the huge demand for stearates that they generate. Europe is not far behind the market and is projected to witness a stable growth in the future years especially in terms of pharmaceutical company.

Major companies dominating the global stearates market are Norac Additives, Inc., American eChem Inc., Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Hummel Croton, Inc., and FACI S.p.A.