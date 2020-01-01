Global Synchrophasor Market – Global Industry Continue to Gain Higher Traction During 2019-2024



A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

Scope of the Report:

ABB, GE Grid Solutions and Siemens Energy captured the top three revenue share spots in the Synchrophasor market in 2016. ABB dominated with 19.77 % revenue share, followed by GE Grid Solutions with 17.39% revenue share and Siemens Energy with 13.84% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of Synchrophasor will show upwards tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 4521 Units. Especially, in some emergence countries, such as India and Brazil among others, the synchrophasor installation capacity will present an upwards growth rate in the future, because of the national policy and the PMUs advantage than SCADA. The global average selling price will be around 74596 $/Unit in 2022.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Despite the presence of competition problems and the high entry, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Synchrophasor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 96 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Synchrophasor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens Energy

State Grid Corporation of China

Beijing Sifang Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NR Electric

Arbiter Systems

Vizimax

Macrodyne

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Synchrophasor

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Station

Transforming Station

Others

