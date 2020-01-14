Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Teeth Whitening Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Teeth Whitening Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Teeth whitening products is products that can either restore natural teeth shade or whiten teeth beyond natural shade.
Teeth whitening products can be divided into two categories: surface whiteners and bleaches.
Surface whiteners help remove surface stains physically or chemically. Products in this category mainly include dental scalers, chewing gums, toothpastes, gels and whitening kits, rinses, paint-on films and strips.
Bleaches are generally based on peroxides and are able to change the inborn color of teeth.
Based on the different conditions of teeth, two different kinds of methods will be adopted accordingly. Vital bleaching is done on “living” teeth and can remove the color caused by food, tobacco or age. While for teeth which is no longer “alive” non-vital bleaching will be applied to alter the changed color caused by root canal.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Colgate Palmolive and P&G have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to U.K., Unilever has become as a global leader. In Japan, Lion Company leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong and Yunnan province.
Many companies have several plants, usually located in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as P&G whose plant is located in Guangdong and Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Colgate who take their advantage merge with Sanxiao, whose key market is in China.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Teeth Whitening Products Market
In 2019, the global Teeth Whitening Products market size was US$ 14480 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19370 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Teeth Whitening Products Scope and Market Size
Teeth Whitening Products market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Teeth Whitening Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Teeth Whitening Products market is segmented into Surface Whiteners, Bleaches, etc.
Segment by Application, the Teeth Whitening Products market is segmented into Professionally Applied, Consumer Applied, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Teeth Whitening Products market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Teeth Whitening Products market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Teeth Whitening Products Market Share Analysis
Teeth Whitening Products market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Teeth Whitening Products business, the date to enter into the Teeth Whitening Products market, Teeth Whitening Products product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include P&G, Colgate Palmolive, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Church &Dwight, Henkel, Lion, Ultradent Products, Trident Gum, Wrigley, Peelu, KöR Whitening, Hawley & Hazel Chemical, YUNAN BAIYAO, Beyond, Philips, Dentsply, DenMat, WOODPECKER, LM, Golden Eagles, Poseida, W&H, NSK, EMS, Dentamerica, LUSTER, Pac-Dent, etc.
This report focuses on the global Teeth Whitening Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Teeth Whitening Products development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Teeth Whitening Products status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Teeth Whitening Products development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Teeth Whitening Products are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
