Global Telemedicine Market –Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Telemedicine Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments. The analysis of pioneering verticals and geographical regions is also discussed to anticipate the deployment rate of industry.

Increase in rural health issues and hospitalizations, lack of resources to meet the increased cases etc., necessitated the growth of global Telemedicine market. Telemedicine is two-way, real-time interactive communication between a patient and healthcare provider at a different place, and supported by audio and video equipment along with integrated medical devices, enables the clinicians to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients remotely.

Top Players:

The report profiles the following companies, which includes CareClix, ConsultADoctor, Teladoc, MeMD, iCliniq, American Well, Mdlive, MDAligne, StatDoctors, Doctor on Demand, Specialists On Call and LiveHealth Online.

Studies reveal that over 62 million people lack access to adequate healthcare services. Also, the studies estimate, by 2020 there will be a shortage of 45,000 primary care providers. Delay in care due to lack of access is leading to health complications are necessitating the use of Telemedicine.

In many instances, telemedicine offers numerous benefits as a complement to traditional in-person medical care, including:

It is particularly helpful in rural areas, where there is a lack of accessibility to both basic health care and specialty care due to the shortage of healthcare providers.

Faster access to healthcare, which is a crucial factor in improved patient engagement and better outcomes.

Progress in healthcare industry towards the value-based care and use of telehealth technologies results in positive outcomes including fewer hospital re-admissions, more faithful following of prescribed courses of treatment, and faster recovery than that of patients not receiving the remote intervention.

Telemedicine allows hospitals to create a network to provide each other with support. By easily sharing their expertise outside their own institutions, doctors can offer incredible value to their medical colleagues and those colleagues’ patients.

Remote medical technology is an increasingly effective way to administer preventive medicine and manage chronic conditions. Telemedicine can be accessed through phone, video conference/kiosk and mobile app, through a simple 3-step process as mentioned below.

