Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market is expected to register a 4.97% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

In Europe, the market growth is significantly driven by the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. According to the European Commission, Europe’s GDP grew by 1.9% in 2015 and is projected to grow by 1.8% annually, until 2035. In 2016, there were over 4,500 aircraft operating in the region; this number is expected to reach 8,000 by 2035. According to the Global Market Forecast of Airbus, in Europe, there were 4,651 passenger fleets in service in 2018, and 6,609 new small and medium aircraft are anticipated to be delivered by 2037. An increase in the number of aircraft positively impacts the need for aircraft safety, thereby, creating a requirement for new terrain awareness and warning systems. Furthermore, increasing defense expenditure by countries, such as Russia and the UK, is bolstering the market growth. Thus, it is estimated that the market in Europe would register a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of TAWS by prominent airline companies, such as Thomas Cook Group, is propelling the market growth in the region. For instance, in 2013, Thomas Cook Group signed an agreement with Thales Group with an aim to procure avionics solutions, such as a surveillance suite, including TAWS. In addition, increasing air passenger traffic is boosting the aircraft manufacturing industry, propelling the TAWS market in the region. Therefore, the market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89%, during the forecast period. Being one of the four largest European Union member states, the market in Germany is expected to flourish. The steadily rising passenger traffic, along with increasing defense expenditure, is expected to aid the growth of the market. Collaboration between companies in the field of TAWS is boosting the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Lufthansa Systems and Intermap Technologies signed a business agreement with an aim to develop NEXTview, a geospatial terrain dataset compatible with TAWS. These factors are boosting the market growth in the region. Therefore, the market in Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.58%, during the forecast period.

The worldwide Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market include:

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Thales Group (France), and L 3 Technologies Inc. (US) are the leading players and together accounted for over 75.55% of the market share in 2017. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Garmin Ltd. (US), Aspen Avionics, Inc. (US), Genesys Aerosystems (US), Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc. (US), and Sandel Avionics, Inc (US) are some of the other companies operating in the market.

Key Findings

> The global terrain awareness and warning system market in this report has been segmented on the basis of the system into a Class A system, Class B system, and Class C system. The Class A system segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.

> The global terrain awareness and warning system market has been segmented, by aircraft type, into turbine engine-powered and piston engine powered. The turbine engine powered segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period.

> The global terrain awareness and warning system market in this report has been segmented on the basis of application into four, namely, metal alloy, plastic, rubber, and others. The metal alloy segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period.

> The global terrain awareness and warning system market in this report has been segmented on the basis of technology into five, namely, commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and others. The commercial aircraft segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period.

> Europe would dominate the terrain awareness and warning system market by 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period.

The regional analysis also includes:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

