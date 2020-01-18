Global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor is the device used for transcutaneous oximetry (TcPO2 or TCOM), which is a local, non-invasive measurement reflecting the amount of O2 that has diffused from the capillaries through the epidermis. Today, transcutaneous oxygen monitoring is clinically prevalent in various applications such as wound-healing assessment, hyperbaric medicine, amputation-level resoluteness and others.

Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor consists of a combined platinum and silver electrode covered by an oxygen-permeable hydrophobic membrane, with a reservoir of phosphate buffer and potassium chloride trapped inside the electrode. A small heating element is located inside the silver anode. The oxygen monitor consists of a TcPO2 channel, for which high and low alarm limits can be set, a temperature display channel and a heat channel.

As for the Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 3 manufacturers occupied 79.26% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Radiometer, Perimed AB, and Philips. The Radiometer which has 60.48% market share in 2015 is the leader in the Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Perimed AB, and Philips which respectively has 10.15% and 8.63% market share in 2015.

The global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market is valued at 107.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 161.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market is segmented into

Wound-healing Monitor

Baby Monitor

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market: Regional Analysis

The Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market include:

Radiometer

Perimed AB

Philips

Sentec

Medicap

HumaresCompany seven

