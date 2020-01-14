Global Tumor Ablation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Tumor Ablation market is valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2026. Global Tumor Ablation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This is a minimally invasive surgical method to treat solid cancers, Special probes are used to “burn” or “freeze” cancers without the usual surgery. Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound (US) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is used to guide and position the needle probe into the tumor. This requires only a tiny hole, usually less than 3 mm via which the probe is introduced. When the probe is within the cancer it is attached to a generator which “burns” or “freezes” the cancer.
The United States average price of Tumor Ablation is in the decreasing trend, from 410 K USD/ Unit in 2011 to 403.6 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of United States economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tumor Ablation Market
In 2019, the global Tumor Ablation market size was US$ xx million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.
Global Tumor Ablation Scope and Market Size
Tumor Ablation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tumor Ablation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Tumor Ablation market is segmented into Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Other Technologies, etc.
Segment by Application, the Tumor Ablation market is segmented into Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Others, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Tumor Ablation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Tumor Ablation market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Tumor Ablation Market Share Analysis
Tumor Ablation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Tumor Ablation business, the date to enter into the Tumor Ablation market, Tumor Ablation product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Angiodynamics, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Galil Medical, Neuwave Medical, Misonix, Merit Medical, Sonacare Medical, EDAP TMS, etc.
This report focuses on the global Tumor Ablation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tumor Ablation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
