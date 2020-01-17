Global Two-Factor Authentication Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025

The market for Global Two-Factor Authentication is anticipated to grow at 17.28% CAGR, witnessing substantial growth during the forecast period., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The one-time passwords segment controlled the market in 2018; it is projected to remain the same during the evaluation period. The expanding demand for protecting an individual’s knowledge is the main factor expected to push the development of the two-factor certification market during the said forecast period. In September 2018, IDEMIA commenced a contactless OneLook gadget to capture, game and process face and iris biometrics for developing multifactor verification services.

List of major players operating in the Two-Factor Authentication market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global Two-Factor Authentication Market are app manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Two-Factor Authentication Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Two-Factor Authentication Market are companies like Google LLC (US) Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), OneSpan Inc. (US), RSA Security LLC (US), IDEMIA (France), HID Global Corporation (US), CA Inc. (US), NEC CORPORATION (Japan) and Symantec Corporation (US).

Major segments covered in the Two-Factor Authentication Market report include:

The Global Two-Factor Authentication Market is segmented based by model, end user, by type, by technology and by region. Based on Model: Smart Card with PIN, One Time Password with PIN, Biometric Technology with PIN, Smart Card with Biometric Technology, and others. By End User: Banking and Finance, Government, Military & Defense, Commercial Security, Travel & Immigration, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, and Aerospace, By Type: One Time Password (OTP) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), By Technology: OTP Authenticators, PKI Authenticators, Physical and Logical Access Control, Out-Of-Band Authenticators, and Mobile PKI Office Suite and based on Region in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

