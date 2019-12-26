Global Video Streaming Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global video streaming market was valued at USD 39.610 billion in the year 2018, and is expected to reach USD 102.0971 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~20.8% CAGR., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Video streaming technology has rapidly emerged in the field of information and technology. This technology helps organizations modernize their daily operations such as scheduling meetings, live table conferences, and interacting internally with customers. One of the factors contributing to market growth is the rising demand for live and on-demand video content among consumers. Growing adoption of smartphones to watch movies, TV shows, and live sporting and other events is another factor promoting the market growth. The market is quite competitive with key players as well as emerging video streaming service providers trying to offer quality content to the end-users with flexible payment models. This offers consumers with several options to choose from the available content libraries. Provision of secure video streaming services with encrypted live and on-demand video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Market giants such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are continually developing world-class streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers. The video streaming industry is expected to attain a rapid growth with advancements in digital technologies and the emergence of 5G network connectivity services. Furthermore, partnerships and agreements among the telecom network providers and video streaming providers are expected to increase in the coming years to offer an uninterrupted streaming experience to the consumers.

The worldwide Video Streaming market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Key Players

The key players of video streaming market include Netflix, Inc., Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, Walt Disney Company (Hulu), and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the global video streaming market. Adoption of smartphones has overhauled the media & entertainment industry in European countries, driving the market for live and on-demand video streaming in this region. The European countries experience a strong online streaming presence owing to a range of video streaming apps increasing the average time spent by individuals to stream live or on-demand content. Among the European countries, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have witnessed rapid growth in OTT subscriptions for streaming videos related to news, sports, fitness, lifestyle, films, and music. Asia-Pacific region accounts for the third-largest market share in the global video streaming market owing to wide-scale adoption of streaming services in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, among others. There is growth in the number of live streaming and well as on-demand streaming consumers in this region. Moreover, key market players present in the video streaming market are investing in this region to expand their subscription-based consumers.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Video Streaming Market, By Type

1.1.2 Global Video Streaming Market, By Deployment

1.1.3 Global Video Streaming Market, By Platform

1.1.4 Global Video Streaming Market, By Component

1.1.5 Global Video Streaming Market, By Model

1.2 Global Video Streaming Market, By Region

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rapid growth in cloud-based video streaming

5.2.2 Increasing use of social media platforms and digital mediums for various activities like marketing and branding

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Increasing number of cyber-attacks on video streaming platforms

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Emerging opportunities with 5G deployment

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Designers and Programmers

6.1.2 Software/Platform/Application Developers

6.1.3 System Integrators

6.1.4 Connectivity and Service Providers

6.1.5 End-users

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global Video Streaming Market, By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 On-Demand Video Streaming

7.3 Live Video Streaming

8 Global Video Streaming Market, By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premise

9 Global Video Streaming Market, By Platform

9.1 Overview

9.2 Smartphones

9.3 Laptops and Desktops

9.4 Smart TVs

9.5 Gaming Consoles

10 Global Video Streaming Market, By Component

10.1 Overview

10.2 Software Solution

10.2.1 Global Video Streaming Market, By Software Solution

10.2.1.1 Video Management Solution

10.2.1.2 Video Analytics Solution

10.2.1.3 Video Security Solution

10.3 Services

10.3.1 Global Video Streaming Market, By Services

10.3.1.1 Professional Services

10.3.1.2 Managed Services

11 Global Video Streaming Market, By Model

11.1 Overview

11.2 Subscription Video on Demand

11.3 Advertisement Supported Video on Demand

11.4 Hybrid

11.5 Transactional Video on Demand

12 Global Video Streaming Market, By Region

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 U.K.

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.3 Rest of Europe

12.3.4 France

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4.4 India

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 South America

12.5.2 Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Major Growth Strategy in the Global Video Streaming Market

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking – Global Video Streaming Market

13.4 The Leading Player in terms of Number of Developments in Global Video Streaming Market

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Netflix, Inc

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Financial Overview

14.1.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.1.4 Key Developments

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 Adobe Inc

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Financial Overview

14.2.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.2.4 Key Developments

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 Amazon Web Services

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Financial Overview

14.3.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.3.4 Key Developments

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Microsoft Corporation

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Financial Overview

14.4.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.4.4 Key Developments

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Apple Inc

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Financial Overview

14.5.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.5.4 Key Developments

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Google LLC

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Financial Overview

14.6.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.6.4 Key Developments

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Cisco Systems Inc

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Financial Overview

14.7.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.7.4 Key Developments

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 IBM Corporation

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Financial Overview

14.8.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.8.4 Key Developments

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Financial Overview

14.9.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.9.4 Key Developments

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 Akamai Technologies Inc

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Financial Overview

14.10.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

14.10.4 Key Developments

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Strategies



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

