Global Voice Biometrics Market 2020 by Growth Analysis, Advanced Technologies, Top Companies, Application and Regional Outlook 2026
Global Voice Biometrics Market is valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Voice biometrics or biometrics authentication uses unique biological characteristics for uniquely verifying user’s identity. Furthermore, biometric authentication is hard to spoof, and password cannot be easily lost or stolen. Increasing demand for fraud detection system to control cybercrime cases would fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Comparitech report in 2018, around 700 million people were affected by cybercrime, additionally, by 2021 cybercrime would cost around USD 6 trillion annually. Thus, rising cybercrimes and its related loss would fuel the market growth in the coming years.
Major market player included in this report are:
- NICE
- Verint
- Phonexia
- Pindrop
- AimBrain
- Voice Biometrics Group
- Aculab
- Auraya
- Uniphore
- VoicePIN
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- LumenVox
- OneVault
- SESTEK
The regional analysis of global Voice Biometrics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing economies including United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising research and development in fraud detection system would create lucrative growth prospects for the Voice Biometrics market across Asia-Pacific region.
Market Segmentation:
By Application:
- Access Control and Authentication
- Fraud Detection and Prevention
- Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation
- Others
By Industry Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Retail and eCommerce
- Telecommunications and IT
- Government and Defense
By Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
