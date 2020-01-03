Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market Is Booming Worldwide|Legrand SA, Net gear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co.
The Global Wi-Fi Home Router market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean. focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- Wi-Fi Home Router market outlook
- Wi-Fi Home Router market trends
- Wi-Fi Home Router market forecast
- Wi-Fi Home Router market 2018 overview
- Wi-Fi Home Router market growth analysis
- Wi-Fi Home Router market size
- Wi-Fi Home Router market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The Wi-Fi Home Router market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2017-2025.Global Wi-Fi Home Router Market valued approximately USD 8724.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUSTEK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc, Devolo AG, D-Link Corp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Legrand SA, Net gear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZYXEL Communications Corp.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Wi-Fi Home Router market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative form. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consist of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Wi-Fi Home Router Market report include:
By Device
> Wi-Fi Router
> Wi-Fi Extender
By Router
> Uplink Port
> Normal Port
By Regions:
> North America
> U.S.
> Canada
> Europe
> UK
> Germany
> Asia Pacific
> China
> India
> Japan
> Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2015, 2016
- Base year – 2017
- Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
