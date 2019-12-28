Gluten Free Malt Extracts Market: Challenges and Opportunities Report 2017 – 2027

About global Gluten Free Malt Extracts market

The latest global Gluten Free Malt Extracts market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Gluten Free Malt Extracts industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Gluten Free Malt Extracts market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of application:

Foods

Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetic

Gluten free malt extracts are used in the production of bakery and confectionary items. Hamburger buns, pizza crust, tortillas, white bread, sandwich bread, bread concentrates etc. can be prepared from gluten free malt extracts. Ready to eat and instant oats, soups, pizza wraps, pocket sandwiches can also be prepared using gluten free malt extracts. It can also help in producing baking flour and multi-purpose flour. It is also used as an ingredient in pastries, cupcakes, pan cakes, cheese cakes, muffins, cookies etc. Vinegar is also made from gluten free malt extracts. Gluten free malt extracts are used in the brewing of beer and other alcoholic beverages. They are also used in preparing tea and coffee powder. Syrups used to in breweries are also made from gluten free malt extracts. Port, spirits, sherry, wine, cider, sodas, cordials, flavored water and fruit juices are other beverages prepared from gluten free malt extracts as a major ingredient. Gluten free malt extracts are used for preparing protein powders and energy drinks. Some cosmetics are also prepared from gluten free malt extracts. Cosmetics which contain gluten can cause dermatitis herpetiformis in humans.

On the basis of physical state:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of grain:

Millet

Buckwheat

Rice

Sorghum

Corn

Gluten Free Malt Extracts: Regional Overview

The demand for gluten free products is significant in North America as compared to the demand of gluten free products in APAC countries. Around 1 % of the population of USA is suffering from Celiac disease and the number is expected to rise only in the coming years instead of increasing. Different countries have different criteria of labelling a product as gluten free. In some European countries products less than 100ppm are labelled as gluten free whereas in North America it should be less than 20ppm. This difference in labeling is an obstacle in foreign trade i.e. import and export of gluten free malt products from one country to another.

Gluten Free Malt Extracts Market Players are as follows EDME Limited Company, Senson, Briess Malt & Ingredients, General Mills, Colorado Malting Company, Canyon Bakehouse.

The Gluten Free Malt Extracts market report presents accurate and up-to-date insights regarding the Gluten Free Malt Extracts market from trusted suppliers, service providers, and value chain partners via extensive primary and secondary research. The information regarding each market vendor includes company background, main market insight, SWOT analysis, sales, revenue, pricing and gross margin, and market share.

