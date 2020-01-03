Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the gonorrhea therapeutics market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global gonorrhea therapeutics market was valued at ~US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027.

Gonorrhea: Overview

Gonorrhea passes from person to person through unprotected oral, anal, or vaginal sex. People with numerous sexual partners or those who don’t use a condom are at a significantly high risk of infection. The best protection against infection includes abstinence, monogamy (sex with only one partner), and proper condom usage. Behaviors that make a person more likely to engage in unprotected sex also increase the likelihood of infection. These behaviors include alcohol abuse and illegal drug abuse, particularly intravenous drug use.

Symptoms usually occur within two to 14 days after exposure. However, some people infected with gonorrhea never develop noticeable symptoms. It’s important to remember that, a person with gonorrhea who doesn’t exhibit symptoms, also called a nonsymptomatic carrier, is still contagious. People are more likely to spread the infection to other partners when they don’t have noticeable symptoms.

Healthcare professionals can diagnose a gonorrhea infection in several ways. They can obtain a sample of fluid from the symptomatic area with a swab (penis, vagina, rectum, or throat) and place it on a glass slide. If the doctor suspects a joint or blood infection, the sample is obtained by drawing blood or inserting a needle into the symptomatic joint to withdraw fluid. Subsequently, a stain is added to the sample and examined under a microscope. A gonorrhea infection is confirmed if the cells react to the stain. This test may also be carried out by a lab technologist.

Rising Prevalence of Gonorrhea and Use of New Diagnostic Tests to Drive Market Growth

The diagnosis of gonorrhea is an ongoing challenge. Gonorrhea is the second-most commonly reported notifiable disease in the U.S. Infections due to Neisseria gonorrhea, such as those resulting from chlamydia trachomatis, are a major cause of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in the U.S. Moreover, epidemiologic and biologic studies provide evidence that gonococcal infections facilitate the transmission of HIV infection.

Gonorrhea is a common bacterial sexually transmitted disease (STD) that can cause serious complications if not detected and treated. Gonorrhea testing identifies if the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhea is the cause of a person’s infection. Screening, for diagnosing, and treating gonorrhea is highly important to prevent long-term complications and spread of the infection.

Numerous tests available to detect gonococcal infection mostly require laboratory facilities, and hence, are expensive. Tools for gonorrhea diagnosis include microscopy, culture, and various nonculture methods. Laboratory tests are highly sensitive; however, in practice, their high costs and technical requirements make their routine use difficult, and compromise their potential impact on STI control and management. Nevertheless, the increasing prevalence of gonorrhea and the advent of new diagnostic tests are expected to drive the growth of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Uncomplicated Gonococcal Infection Type to Dominate Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market

In terms of product, the global gonorrhea therapeutics market has been classified into uncomplicated gonococcal infection, gonococcal arthritis, gonococcal meningitis, and endocarditis. The uncomplicated gonococcal infection segment dominated the global gonorrhea therapeutics market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Hospitals Pharmacies Promising Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global gonorrhea therapeutics market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

The hospitals pharmacies segment is expected to be a highly lucrative segment of the global gonorrhea therapeutics market during the forecast period. The hospitals pharmacies segment dominates the gonorrhea therapeutics market due to the number of diagnostics test available.

North America a Prominent Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market

In terms of region, the global gonorrhea therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the global gonorrhea therapeutics market in 2018 , followed by Europe. According to recent studies conducted by WHO, in the U.S. alone, ~ 1 million cases of gonorrhea are reported annually. Favorable reimbursement policies and government funding to numerous health organizations for the development of drug-resistant gonorrhea treatment are likely to be key drivers of the gonorrhea therapeutics market in North America.

Europe follows North America in terms of share of the global gonorrhea therapeutics market. The region accounted for a major share of the global gonorrhea therapeutics market in 2018, owing to the increasing incidence of gonococcal infection in the region. Gonorrhea is the second-most reported sexually transmitted infection in Europe, after chlamydia.

Growth Strategies by Key Players in the Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market

The global gonorrhea therapeutics market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global gonorrhea therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Hologic, Inc., Danaher, Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Research & development carried out by key players is governed by state organizations that support and finance applied research and experimental development.

Wide distribution network, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions are key strategies followed by these major players in order to consolidate their position in the global gonorrhea therapeutics market.

