Grant Management System Market – Global Industry Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2019-2025
Grant management system is a software that helps fund-seeking or non-profits and universities in administering and automating the grant process.
In 2018, the global Grant Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Grant Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Grant Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PeopleSoft Grants Management
Survey Monkey Apply
Workday Grants Management
FluidReview
CyberGrants
WizeHive
Sage Intacct
Fluxx
Versaic
NeonCRM
Altum Grants Management
ZoomGrants
Flexi-Grant
GRANTIUM
OpenWater
Instrumentl
Benevity
EGrAMS
Optimy
Foundant GLM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Businesses
Midsized Businesses
Large Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Grant Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Grant Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
