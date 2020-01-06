Graz University of Technology Plays a satellite Launching

/This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer/

The goal of the OPS-SAT mission, which is controlled from ESA’s European Space Control Center in Darmstadt, is to carry out low-risk tests with space software directly in flight. So far, such orbital tests have been avoided for reasons of reliability. Now the “Flight Laboratory” from OPS-SAT will validate new operating concepts in the classroom. These range from the latest technologies for satellite control for spacecraft to intelligent software, including automated image recognition systems onboard and artificial intelligence.

This enables ESA to test the latest technology in low-risk environments. “OPS-SAT gives us room for innovation. Although it is a small Nano-speed, it is full of potential, such as the ability to validate components of future exploration missions in the classroom and to test complex infrastructures on site,” says Adolph Dawning. Director of ESA, Head of Mission Operations and Control Center Graz University of Technology (Graz University of Technology), is responsible for the technical side of ESA’s first Cube Sat mission, which was carried out with EUR

Ryszard Stopczyk

