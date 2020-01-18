Green Concrete Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Forecast 2016 – 2024

Green Concrete Market: Overview

Governments in the European Union and the U.S. have taken a number of initiatives for promoting applications of materials that are recyclable for construction activities. The utilization of green concrete permits lowering of greenhouse emission gases coupled with low consumption of natural resources such as natural rocks, limestone, natural river sand, shale, and clay in the construction industry. Coal-fired power plants help in producing fly ash, a by-product that can be utilized in place of natural concrete in construction.

This study analyzes the global green concrete market and incorporates detailed information on all the aspects of the market. The top players, supply chain, key trends, future insights, technological innovations, prime developments, and strategies of these players have also been presented in this study. The development of this market in the coming years has also been presented through this study.

The key dynamics impacting the development of the market such as the key drivers, impeders, trends, and development opportunities in the market have also been included under this report. The growth of the global green concrete market in different regions and the prime regions leading in this market have also been encapsulated under this study. The technological developments taking place in the market and their impact on the development of the global green concrete market have also been presented under this study.

Green Concrete Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global green concrete market is predicted to be driven by the rising preference for environment sustainability and protection. In addition, the increasing shift of manufacturers toward environment friendly alternatives from conventional synthetic concrete will fuel this market. Furthermore, the growth of the construction industry in China, India, and in the nations of the Middle East due to the increasing regulatory support for the improvement of infrastructure is poised to fuel the global green concrete market in forthcoming years. The manufacturers of chemicals have raised their expenditure on the production of naturally-derived chemicals so as to lower the dependence on natural gas and crude oil as feedstock, which is predicted to impact the market positively.

Green Concrete Market: Region-wise Outlook

Amongst the key regions in the market, Asia Pacific is poised to hold a promising share in the market for green concrete owing to the rising government support in China and India to enhance domestic infrastructure. These governments are taking measures such as raising the tax benefits and offering foreign direct investments to expedite infrastructural development. This is likely to up the demand for green concrete. For instance, the New Development Bank set up in most BRICS nations was introduced in Shanghai, China, in 2014, which is predicted to raise infrastructural advancements in this nation.

Key players Mentioned in the Report are:

The prime players operating in the global green concrete market are CeraTech Inc, Eco Green Co., CICO Technologies Ltd., Chryso SAS, BASF, Cemex C.B., Pidilite Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, Rpm International Inc. and Maipei Ltd, among others.

