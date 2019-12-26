Hand Trucks Market – Competitive Dynamics, Trends, Forecast 2027

Hand Trucks Market Introduction

A hand truck is a box-moving handcart usually L shaped with handles at one end, wheels at the base, having a small ledge to set objects on when the hand-truck is erect. The objects to be moved are tilted forward, the ledge is inserted underneath them, and the objects allowed to tilt back and rest on the ledge. The truck and object are then tilted backward until the weight is balanced over the large wheels, making heavy and bulky objects easy to move.

Hand Trucks Market- Competitive Landscape

Harper Trucks, Inc.

Incorporated in 1940, Harper Trucks has evolved from metal fabricator to the largest hand truck manufacturer in the world. The company has 2500 distributors in North America. The company is now positioned to enter the international marketplace full-force with its expansion strategy.

Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2000, Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck manufactures trolleys, hand trucks, wheel barrows, tool carts, metal products, plastic products, rubber products, logistics equipment, gardening tools, etc. The company has five production sites and ten production factories with more than 1,500 employees.

Wesco Industrial Products, LLC.

Incorporated in 1948, the company was originally named Welding Service and Equipment Co. it started with manufacturing of steel hand trucks and then expanded its product portfolio into a full line of vending and appliance trucks, stackers, platform trucks, pedalifts, and lift tables. In 1961, the company moved to its present location in North Wales, PA, the U.S.

New Age Industrial

In 1966, New Age Industrial started selling extrusions to window and door manufacturers. In 1972, the company started serving the food service industry. The company now has an extensive product portfolio that includes cabinets, carts, casters, hand trucks, and ladder carts.

The Fairbanks Company

With more than 125 years of experience, The Fairbanks Company manufactures a wide range of products including casters, wheels, hand trucks, platform trucks, and dollies. Since 1887, the company has been shipping these equipment worldwide from its manufacturing units located in Rome and Georgia.

The other key players in the hand trucks market are Milwaukee Hand Trucks (Gleason Industrial Product), Little Giant (Brennan Equipment and Manufacturing, Inc.), Qingdao Taifa Group, B&P Manufacturing (Craig and Tracy Hewett), Maker Group Industry Limited, BIL Group, Qingdao Giant Industry & Trading, Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology, Qingdao Zhenhua Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer