Healthcare 3D Printing Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027

3D printing or additive manufacturing has opened a new avenue in the personalized patient care. It is still a relatively emerging technology in the global healthcare industry. The market has seen vast potential in technologies that help surgeons and clinicians understand the complexity of the geometry of human organs and offer timely treatment. 3D printing is rising in clinical significance in printing organs that would be transplanted to the diseased populations, should other options be uncertain or exorbitantly costly.

3D-printed implantable organs will no longer be novelty but a necessity, paving way for lucrativeness of the healthcare 3D printing market. Another area where 3D printing is being utilized is printing of drugs and devices by pharmaceutical and medical companies, world over. The increasing trend of precision medicine and personalized treatments has fuelled the evolution of the healthcare 3D printing market.

3D printing technology has helped clinician advance their patient care. New additive manufacturing technologies have acted as key accelerators of patient-specific model. Particularly, healthcare 3D printing will expand the armamentarium for surgeons to substantially expand their knowledge of patient specific anatomy of crucial lungs such as heart and lungs. The growing availability and affordability of 3D printing techniques will help carve out new avenues in the market. Advances in raw materials used, notably in hydrogel, has also catalyzed prospects in the healthcare 3D printing market. Researchers over the past few years have aimed at changing the consistency of 3D printing materials to make them more biologically adaptable as well as functional. This has also helped them to commercialize the printing process. The increasing shift to patient-specific care will increase the use cases of healthcare 3D printing around the world. New 3D printing technologies will pave way to transforming patient-provider relationship in the not-so-distant future. The use of implantable custom devices is a case in point.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Overview

The global market for healthcare 3D printing has been rising on account of advancements in the field of medical research, testing, and analysis. 3D printing helps in developing archetypes and blueprints for objects and items, and this technique plays a key role in multiple industries. The use of 3D printing in the field of healthcare has overhauled the growth dynamics of the worldwide healthcare industry. 3D printing helps in development of organ simulations for testing, research, and analysis. Furthermore, the field of medical testing has also gained a strong impetus on account of advancements in the field of healthcare 3D printing. Considering these dynamics, it is safe to ascertain that the global healthcare 3D printing market would grow at a sound pace in the times to follow. The healthcare industry has emerged as the central element in determining the growth dynamics of a regional territory. This is another key driver of demand within the global market for healthcare 3D printing. Improved technologies for 3D printing shall persuade the healthcare fraternity to resort to its usage in the years to come.

The global healthcare 3D printing can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The growth of the global healthcare 3D printing can be gauged with the help of the aforementioned segments.

A report added by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global healthcare 3D printing market is a holistic description of the forces of demand and supply. The report sheds light on the influence of various external forces on the global healthcare 3D printing market. Moreover, the regional segments within the global healthcare 3D printing market have also been enunciated therein. A list of the leading companies in the global healthcare 3D printing is also a part of the report.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The presence of a stellar healthcare sector that focuses on development of models and archetypes for analysis and research has aided market growth. 3D printing helps in training of medical professionals and doctors with the help of simulated models of body parts. This factor has led to the increased usage of healthcare 3D printing across the world.3D printing also helps in performing knee and hip implants which is another key driver of demand within the global healthcare 3D printing market. There is little contention about the inflow of massive revenues in the global healthcare 3D printing market.

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Market Potential

The global healthcare 3D printing market has generated a plethora of opportunities for improved research and testing within medicine. This factor has had a direct impact on the growth of the global healthcare 3D printing market. Furthermore, the need to develop close archetypes of key body parts such as lungs, heart, and spine has also generated demand within the global healthcare 3D market.

Global Healthcare 3D Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global healthcare 3D printing market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The market for healthcare 3D printing in North America is projected to grow on account of advancements in the field of medical research and testing.

Global Healthcare 3D Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors in the global healthcare 3D printing market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, SOLS, Organovo, Simbionix, RegenHU Ltd., and Metamason.

