Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by 2018 – 2028

According to a new market study, the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

Key Players in the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market

Major healthcare IT outsourcing market players including Accenture PLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, HCL Technologies and Dell Inc. are increasingly focusing on software improvements for IT systems being used in the healthcare market.

Accenture has introduced new platform with capabilities in analytics for life sciences healthcare research and development purposes aimed towards improvements in performance in clinical trials known as the Clinical Operations Insights Platform. The system improves on predictive and descriptive analytics, which is claimed to improve results in clinical trials by up to 30 percent.

Oracle Health Sciences has revealed its Data Management Workbench Cloud Service that is claimed to significantly lower costs and improve on traceability in clinical study developments, through a process which streamlines data flow across R and D in clinical tests.

HCL created a medical device enhancement system for women’s healthcare for the Global Medical Devices Company, to devise design improvements for devices that are already existing in the market through integrated approach involving analysis of adverse events and competition.

Presence of Major Healthcare Players to Boost Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market in North America

The North America healthcare IT outsourcing market is anticipated to continue with the biggest market share owing to the large number of leading healthcare business firms present in the region, each of which have highly specialized and innovative requirements in biomedical research, genetics, life science, disease research, insurance, forensics and many more healthcare verticals. In addition, the growing pressure to cut healthcare costs, and the demand for application development, outsourcing of infrastructure and management services are also expected to boost market growth.

Developing economies in Asia such as China, India, Indonesia and Singapore have grown rapidly as leading IT outsourcing hubs for other countries owing to factors such as significantly reduced labor costs, highly skilled human resources, and a high difference in currency exchange in comparison to that of developed countries.

Segmentation of the Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market

Healthcare IT outsourcing can be categorized on the basis of end users and applications. On the terms of end users, healthcare IT outsourcing can be divided into hospitals (hospital information systems, electronic health records, pharmacy information, laboratory information systems, inventory management, revenue cycle management and PACS) Pharmaceutical and life science research (e-clinical solutions, clinical database management, patent study and enquiry, lab integration, and laboratory equipment solutions) On the terms of applications healthcare IT outsourcing can be divided in to insurance, medical device software, patient tracking, remote monitoring and telemetric systems.

This report about the healthcare IT outsourcing market gives readers global and regional level assessments to identify vital data that has been supported through deep research on factors such as competitive scenarios and untapped business opportunities.

Report was developed with:

Market Drivers: Major influences that affect the market

Market Value: Overall size of the market

Demand and Supply

Trends and Obstacles: Popular trends in the market and likely challenges

Market Segmentation: Clear categorization of each area

Competitive Analysis: Strategies used by major market players

Technology: Changes in market scenario arising from new tech

The following regional markets have also been thoroughly analyzed.

Middle East and Africa healthcare IT outsourcing market (N.Africa, S.Africa, GCC countries, Rest of MEA)

North America healthcare IT outsourcing market (Canada, U.S.)

Latin America healthcare IT outsourcing market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of South America)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan healthcare IT outsourcing market (India, China, New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN)

Japan healthcare IT outsourcing market

Eastern Europe Healthcare IT outsourcing market (Poland, Russia)

Western Europe Healthcare IT outsourcing market (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain)

The report has resulted from collecting first-hand information about the global healthcare IT outsourcing market on a quantitative and qualitative business trends, economic factors and market attractiveness affecting every aspect of the market, by detailed interactions with prominent industry experts.

