Heat Exchangers Market | CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026 | Top Key Players- API Heat Transfer, Brask, Danfoss A/S, Gntner GmbH & Co. KG,Kelvion Holding GmbH, Koch Industries, Lytron, Thermofin, Xylem

Heat Exchangers Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global heat exchangers market accounted for $16,624.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $29,316.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026. Heat exchangers are devices designed to transfer heat between two or more fluids and between a solid surface and fluids at different temperatures.

Heat exchangers are highly labor-intensive to produce, which is attributed to the long welding hours that are required. The different types of heat exchangers products and dimensions reduce manufacturing efficiency. This is one of the major reasons production is increasingly being shifted to developing countries owing to availability of cheap labor. Only the standard products are manufactured in developing countries as of now; however, in future, custom-made heat exchangers are anticipated to be produced in developing countries such as India and China. However, high cost of raw materials used for manufacture of shell & tube heat exchangers is expected to inhibit the growth to some extent.

The global heat exchangers market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, material of construction and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into shell & tube, plate & frame, air-cooled, microchannel and others. On the basis of end-user industry, it is classified into chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, others. The materials of construction covered in the study include carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

– API Heat Transfer

– Brask, Inc.

– Danfoss A/S

– G?ntner GmbH & Co. KG

– Kelvion Holding GmbH

– Koch Industries, Inc.

– Lytron Inc.

– Thermofin

– Xylem Inc.

The other players in the value chain include of the market includes HRS Heat Exchangers, Thermax Global, Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers, Radiant Heat Exchanger, Air Products and Chemicals, Doosan Corporation, Sierra, Mersen, Barriquand Technologies, Swep International and others.

