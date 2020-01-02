Heavy Duty IBC Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

Heavy Duty IBC Market – Overview

Heavy duty IBC are packaging solutions for various liquid and granular products manufactured in food, beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical industry etc. It ensures safe storage of the product during transportation and logistics. The high capacity IBC also helps in down gauging the transportation cost incurred by multiple transportation. The Heavy duty IBC can be stacked together thereby allowing larger volume of product to be shipped at a time. The Heavy duty IBC are designed for multiple uses, another factor that helps in reducing overall cost of production and transportation of the product.

The heavy duty intermediate bulk container manufacturers are using materials such as Paper, Plastics such as PE, PP, and Steel to manufacture IBCs that best suits the wide range of industrial products. The heavy duty intermediate bulk containers are produced with various capacities ranging from 1200 gallons to 2500 gallons offering a wide range of choice for the end users. Due to this product and economical friendly feature the heavy duty IBC market is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume throughout the forecast period.

Heavy Duty IBC Market – Dynamics

Heavy duty IBCs are finding application across several industrial verticals including food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and automotive industry, etc. All this industry are involved in transporting their products across the globe and hence requires reliable packaging solutions which ensures product safety and are economically feasible. This can be easily achieved by the use of intermediate bulk containers which ensures product safety and are cost effective packaging solutions as it helps in down gauging the overall packaging cost attributed by its features like multiple usage, large storage capacity, feasibility with different industrial products and easy handling. This industrial as well as end user favorable features are expected to drive the overall market of heavy duty IBC between 2017 and 2027. However, the existing packaging solutions such as cartons, drums, barrels and totes are anticipated to act as restraint and challenge the growth of the heavy duty IBC market throughout the forecast period.

Request PDF Sample for New Trends and Future Scope for this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24695

Heavy Duty IBC Market – Segmentation

The Heavy duty IBC market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of material, Heavy duty IBC market is segmented into:

Paper Corrugated Paper

Plastic PP PE Others

Metals Stainless steel Carbon steel



On the basis of End Use Industry, Heavy duty IBC market is segmented into:

Food and Beverage

Agricultural

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Automotive

Paints and lubricants

Others

On the basis of storage capacity, Heavy duty IBC market is segmented into:

less than 1200 gallons

1200 gallons – 1500 gallons

1500 gallons – 2000 gallons

2000 gallons – 2500 gallons

Greater than 2500 gallons

Heavy Duty IBC Market – Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of geographical regions, the global Heavy duty IBC market is segmented into following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America has an established overall market and therefore is anticipated to show a relatively slower growth in heavy duty IBC market between 2017 and 2027. Latin America has experienced a sluggish growth in industries like food, pharmaceutical, automotive, etc. which accounts for major demand for heavy duty IBC and therefore the heavy duty IBC market in the region is expected to show a lower demand over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific which has emerged as a hub for food and pharmaceutical industries over the past few decades and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This in turn is anticipated to reflect into an increasing demand for the heavy duty IBCs from these industries thereby creating more opportunities between 2017 and 2027. Europe and Middle East and Africa have experienced a stagnant economy over past few years and therefore the heavy duty IBC market is expected to show a sluggish growth in these regions over the forecast period.

Heavy Duty IBC Market – Key Players

The key players in the Heavy Duty IBC Market includes ORBIS Corporation, The Cary Company, Myers Industries, Inc., United States Plastic Corporation, Bulk Handling Australia, Triple Diamond Plastics, LLC, Nihon Matai Co.,Ltd.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer