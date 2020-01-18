Helium Compressor Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Helium compressor is an equipment in which helium gas is compressed by increasing the low pressure to high pressure using energy. The compressor compresses the helium gas, cools and cleans the gas, and then delivers it through the system gas supply line. The compressed helium gas is used in various applications such as in metal arc and laser welding. It is also employ to detect leakage of gas in various industries. In the healthcare industry, compressed helium gas is utilized as a carrier gas for chemotherapy and it is also used in the treatment of breathing problems.

Global Helium Compressor Market – Competitive Landscape

Air Liquide SA

Air Liquide S.A. was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme in 1902 and currently, it is headquartered at Paris, France. The company employs approximately 66,000 employees with sales and services in more than 80 countries. The company provides products and services such as gas & services, engineering & construction and, global markets and technologies. The company caters to diverse industries such as electronics and health, large industries and industrial merchants.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Gustav Hensel GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1931 and presently it is based in Germany. The company employs approximately 16,000 employees with sales and services in more than 50 countries. The company provides gas (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, helium, and hydrogen and specialty gases), equipment (gas production, storage, and handling equipment) and, services and solutions. Its products cater to diverse industries including agriculture, analytical laboratories, chemical processing, construction, electronics, packaging, assembly and test, energy, food / beverage, glass / minerals, leisure / recreation, medical, metals, mining, pharmaceuticals / biotechnology, rubber / plastics, transportation, and water and wastewater.

The Linde Group

The Linde Group, founded by Carl von Linde in 1879, is a major supplier of industrial gases and is currently headquartered at Dublin, Ireland. The company employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. The company operates through two divisions: gases and engineering. Under engineering division, the company supplies air separation plants, helium compressors, LNG and natural gas processing plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants, petrochemical plants, adsorption and membrane plants, cryogenic plants, co? plants and furnaces, fired heaters and incinerators. The company has entered into a merger with the Praxair Inc., U.S.-based industrial gases manufacturing company. This strategy is anticipated to consolidate Linde Group’s position in the market.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

