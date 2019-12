High Concentration of Key Vendors Makes North America and Europe Frontrunners in Global Armored Vehicles Market

The innovation and technology-driven for armored vehicles market features a select few vendors that mostly take up contracts from government and commercial bodies, with the defense sector being the key determinant of the market’s overall development, finds a new research report by TMR. Most of the market’s leading and most reputed vendors are headquartered in North America and Europe, making these regions the frontrunners and leading regional segments.

The demand for integration of technologically advanced electrical, photonic, and efficient and highly secure communication components in armored fleet to maintain an edge over extremist powers is gaining strength, stimulating the need for technological transformation for the market. In the next few years, continual investment in R&D activities, development of highly advanced, and innovative technologies will be the core of growth strategies adopted by key vendors, including Oshkosh Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Rheinmetall Defence.

Rising Military Modernization Activities in Asia Pacific and RoW and Focus on SWaP Specifications Key Facilitators of Growth

Rising concerns regarding security from insurgent groups and terrorist attacks in countries across Asia Pacific have highlighted the need for modernization of military groups, pressing government bodies to allot more funds to the defense sector in the past few years. Countries such as India, China, and South Korea are focusing on the procurement of enhanced armored vehicles, driving the global market. Developed nations such as UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey are also substantially increasing their military budgets and increasing the numbers of technologically advanced armored vehicles in their military troops.

The need for reducing the weight and size of vehicles deployed in the defense sector, and the demand for highly efficient, compact, and robust vehicles and weapons is also a key driver of the global armored vehicle market. Promising advancements on fronts such as communication medium, adaptability, navigation, surveillance, protection, and enhanced situational awareness are expected to appeal to an extended set of clients in the next few years.

