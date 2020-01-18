High Performance Polyethylene Market Strategical Analysis Report and High Strength by 2027

High Performance Polyethylene Market: Introduction

High performance polyethylene (HPPE) is a long chain of polyethylene molecules arranged in the same direction. These molecules are bonded together by the van der Waals forces. This provides strength to the backbone of the polymer through strong intermolecular interactions.

HPPE possesses properties such as high impact strength; and high resistance to strong acids, bases, and organic solvents. It also has low coefficient of friction. As a result, HPPE is employed in various applications, ranging from metal protection and lubrication of machinery in the food & beverages industry to pharmaceutical applications as a component of ointments and barrier creams.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global High Performance Polyethylene Market

Increase in demand for HPPE in the military & defense industry is a major driver of the HPPE market. HPPE absorbs extremely high amount of energy; hence, it is used for the production of ballistic protection equipment. It has high tensile strength, which provides impact strength to glass or carbon fibers. Thus, demand for HPPE is high in the military & defense industry.

High abrasion resistant quality makes HPPE wear and tear free; hence, it is used in a wide variety of applications, including reinforcement of glass, packaging, sports equipment, concrete reinforcement, protective coating, and medical purposes. Thus, growth in various industries such as packaging, pharmaceutical, electronics, and commercial is boosting the high performance polyethylene market.

HPPE has low melting point and is difficult to recycle. These factors are restraining the HPPE market. Rise in environmental awareness and increase in stringent governmental rules and regulations about environmental issues such as pollution and recycling of plastic are anticipated to hamper the high performance polyethylene market.

Global High Performance Polyethylene Market: Segmentation