High-purity Alumina Market is Poised to be Worth US$ 453 Mn by 2027

The global high-purity alumina (HPA) market for lithium-ion batteries was valued at more than US$ 92 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to expaand at a CAGR of approximately 19% during the forecast period

The 4N segment accounted for major share of the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries, owing to high cost-to-performance ratio of these products

Automotive end-use segment is estimated to overtake the electronics segment by the end of the forecast period, owing to high demand for electric vehicles throughout the globe

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the high growth regions of the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries, owing to an increase in demand for electric vehicles for reduction of carbon emission in the developing economies such as China and India.

Key Drivers for High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries:

High-purity alumina is used as a coating on separator sheets. This plays an important role in increasing the separator’s lifecycle, as it provides certain benefits such as high thermal stability, chemical stability, long lifecycle, and high heat shrink ability

High-purity alumina-coated lithium batteries are much safer than traditional batteries, as they can withstand high temperature incursions and are less flammable during thermal runaways. Additionally, high-purity alumina coated lithium-ion batteries possess low self-discharge rate, high battery discharge rate, and long lifecycle

These benefits of high-purity alumina make it a favorable choice of material for battery separator coatings. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for high-purity alumina for lithium-ion batteries.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73762

4N Segment to Gain Momentum:

In terms of grade, the 4N segment constituted major share of the global HPA market for lithium-ion batteries in 2018 owing to extensive use of this grade in the electronics end-use industry

The 4N segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the high demand for mobile electronic devices across the developing economies

Automotive Segment to Expand at Considerable Pace:

In terms of application, the automotive segment held significant share of the global market in 2018. The segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Demand for high-purity alumina for lithium-ion battery separator coating applications is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles with high performance lithium-ion batteries, which possess certain characteristics such as long lifecycle and high level of heat resistance

High demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China, the U.S., and South Korea is anticipated to drive the High-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries

Request Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73762

Asia Pacific Dominates Global High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries:

Asia Pacific and North America were key regions of the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries in 2018. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to FDI and business expansion of companies in high growth areas, such as India and Southeast Asia.

Rise in population, rapid urbanization, and robust economic growth are major macroeconomic drivers of the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries. Regulatory bodies and major firms across the region are encouraging and promoting the use of electric cars.

China is expected to become a key country of the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries, accounting for around 50% share in Asia Pacific by 2027, owing the increase in government investment in environment protection and pollution control to reduce carbon emission through the adoption of electric cars