High-Speed Motor Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast to 2025

High speed motors achieve a rotational speed of over 10,000 rpm. The power density of the motor is high due to the high speed and the power voltage is also comparatively less as compared to other medium speed motors. The major use of high speed motor is to ensure transmission at a higher rate with lower noise generation. Due to the high speed of the motor there is small inertia generation which results in faster dynamic response. There are various government regulations that have been developed to increase the efficiency of motor and reduce energy consumption.

Geographically, the global High speed motor market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has dominated the high speed motor market due to growing industrial sector. The government is seeking development in infrastructure due to which there will be immense scope for the growth of high speed motor. The government has taken various investment initiative to increase the efficiency of the motor. The rapid rising commercial development with favorable policies developed by the government regarding FDI, is expected to increase the demand for high speed motor. Additionally with government initiative in the form of ‘Make in India”, the scope of growth and development for the high-speed motor market in the Asia-Pacific region is immense during the forecast. Europe is the second largest market that is expected to grow due to high contribution from countries such as Germany, U.K. and France. The existence of an established manufacturing sector in this region provides additional scope of growth for the manufacturers in the market. Additionally, with the currently booming automotive industry in the Europe region the market for high-speed motors will flourish. North America is the third largest market that is expected to grow due to the presence of leading manufacturers with high investment in research and development. The increased investment in research and development will result in high innovation in products, which meets government standards. This will result in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global High-Speed Motor market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Speed Motor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Speed Motor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High-Speed Motor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High-Speed Motor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE

ABB

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Emerson

Miedensha

Hitachi

Nidec

Toshiba

Synchrony

Fuji Electric

Danfoss Turbocor

SKF magnetic mechatronics

Regal Beloit

Turbo Power Systems (TPS)

LTI Motion

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

High Voltage

Low Voltage

Segment by Application

Machine Tools

Power Generation

Compressor

Bearings

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of High-Speed Motor

1.1 Definition of High-Speed Motor

1.2 High-Speed Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-Speed Motor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 High Voltage

1.2.3 Low Voltage

1.3 High-Speed Motor Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global High-Speed Motor Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Machine Tools

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Compressor

1.3.5 Bearings

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global High-Speed Motor Overall Market

1.4.1 Global High-Speed Motor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global High-Speed Motor Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America High-Speed Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe High-Speed Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China High-Speed Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan High-Speed Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia High-Speed Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India High-Speed Motor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of High-Speed Motor

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-Speed Motor

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of High-Speed Motor

Chapter Three: Development and Ma

Continued….

