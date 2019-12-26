Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market Projections Analysis 2018-2027

The Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018-2027 . The business intelligence study of the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Boehringer Ingelheim has filed for the regulatory approval of Nintedanib for patients with systemic sclerosis associated interstitial lung disease with the EMA and FDA. Recently, Boehringer also entered into a research collaboration with GNA Biosolutions to develop emergency veterinary diagnostics, including rapid diagnostic test for African swine fever that can be used on the portable molecular diagnostic platform by GNA.

The FDA has approved Dicyclomine HCl Injection, the generic version of Bentyl Injection by Aptalis Pharma. Dicyclomine HCl is an anti-spasmodic and anti-cholinergic agent that helps to relieve smooth muscle spasms in the gastrointestinal tract. The injection is supplied as 20mg/2ml.

Recently, the meta-analysis that was undertaken to evaluate effectiveness of the IBS treatment options, noted three clinical studies that have shown Buscopan as more effective in relieving IBS symptoms as compared to placebo. The clinical studies have also found minimal side-effects of Buscopan. Currently, Buscopan is rarely prescribed in the US, however, it may be commonly prescribed by physicians outside the US.

Some of the leading players in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market are Alkaloid Skopje, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Linnea SA, and Alchem International.

Fact.MR research report lends analytical insights into the competitive dynamics of the global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market: Additional Insights

Oral Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide to Find Increasing Demand

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide used to treat abdominal pain and spasms is available in both oral and injectable form. However, with increasing sales of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide under the brandname Buscopan which is an oral medication, the application of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide in oral form is gaining traction. Moreover, with a range of benefits on oral administration of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide, it is being used on a large scale. Upon oral administration, it binds and blocks muscarinic receptors, thereby, providing anti-spasmodic effect in the uterine, gastrointestinal, and urinary tracts.

Many oral analgesic drugs are also finding wide application to relieve pain during gynecological procedures. Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide has gained popularity as the oral anti-spasmodic drug for relief from genito-urinary spasms.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market: Scope of the Report

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market: Research Methodology

The report on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market provides valuable and actionable insights and in-depth analysis backed by the robust research methodology. The insights on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market are offered through extensive primary and secondary research. Exclusive interviews and discussions with industry experts were conducted as the part of primary research. Meanwhile, press releases, journals, annual reports of the companies in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market and other valid data sources were used to obtain information and data on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market.

The conclusions in the report were drawn by combining both the research methodologies, by eliminating the misleading information and providing accurate information on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market. 2018 has been considered as the base year to offer forecast on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market serves as an authentic dataset for readers and players to plan business strategies in order to stay competitive in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market.

