Identity Verification Market to Witness Steady Growth at 14.3% CAGR till 2027 – Acuant, Authenteq, Equifax, Gemalto, Idemia, Mitek Systems, Experian, Jumio, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Identity Verification is the process of creating one’s identity, used by business to ensure that the customer or user provides the information that is matched with the character of the real person. These services can be used both in-person and online to verify identities. These services are used in the emerging market of e-commerce platforms, internet forums, underage signup, social platforms, and illegal activities like identity fraud, money laundering, and harassment. Industries that use identity verification services include digital business, travel and leisure, telecom, and gaming and entertainment. Identity-related frauds and data breaches are the factors giving an expected rise in growth of identification verification market.

Increasing data-breaches and identity-related frauds are the dominant factors driving the need for Identity Verification services. Budgetary limitation preventing the adaptation of identity verification market. BYOD and Enterprise mobility remain the major factor giving a boost to the identity verification s market. The proliferation of cloud-based identity and integration of ML and AI technologies are the opportunity in these segment and is expected to boost the demand for identity verification market in future.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Acuant

Authenteq

Equifax

Gemalto

IDEMIA

Mitek Systems

Experian

Jumio

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Onfido

Trulioo

The “Global IDENTITY VERIFICATION Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of identity verification market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global identity verification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Identity Verification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global identity verification market accounted to US$ 5.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18.12 Bn by 2027.

The global Identity Verification market is segmented on the basis of Component, Deployment, Organization and Industry. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. On the basis of the Deployment the market is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud. On the basis of the Organization the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. On the basis of the Industry the market is segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, and Energy and Utilities.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Identity Verification market based type, application and devices. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Identity Verification market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

