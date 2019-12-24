Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents Market to 2027 – Abcam, Agilent, Bio SB, Bio-Rad, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La, Merck, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher, Abbott

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a technique used for detection of antigens in cells of a tissue section by exploiting the principle of antibodies binding specifically to antigens in biological tissues. The antibody-antigen binding can be visualized in various ways. Enzymes, like alkaline phosphatase (AP), or horseradish peroxidase (HRP) are commonly used to catalyze a color-producing reaction. This is extensively used in cancer diagnosis.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rapidly growing geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer and rapidly growing cancer diagnostic industry poses several opportunities for the immunochemistry instruments and reagents market to grow. However, stringent regulations for the development and launch of immunochemistry products and low adoption rate of automated immunochemistry products in developing economies due to high cost are likely to restrain the global Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents market over the forecast period.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents market based product, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America held the dominant share in immunochemistry instruments and reagents market in 2017. The major share is attributed to technological advancements, growing demand for technologically advanced products along with strong R&D activities by the government and private market players and well established biotech market and rapid commercialization of IHC. These factors are boosting growth of Immunochemistry Instruments and Reagents in this region.

