Impetigo Treatment Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027

Impetigo Treatment Market – Overview

Impetigo is highly common and highly contagious skin infection that generally affects infants and children. This infection is caused by streptococcus or staphylococcus aureus bacteria. Patients suffering from impetigo have red scores or bump blisters on their faces particularly around their nose, feet, hands, and mouth.

According to the WHO, impetigo is a global disease that affects nearly 162 million people around the world. Impetigo is a contagious disease that spreads through direct contact with the person suffering from it. However, this infection can be treated quite easily without spending much money. Impetigo can be treated with the help of oral drugs and topical antibiotics. This disease is very rarely found in adults; however, minors are highly susceptible to the disease.

Impetigo Treatment Market – Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global impetigo treatment market are listed below:

In June 2019, Almirall announced that the company is teaming up with AARS (American Acne and Rosacea Society) to push the awareness about the prevalence and impact of impetigo, acne, and other skin related problems across the US. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, around 50 million people are suffering from some form of skin disease across the US. Of these, nearly 85% of the patients fall in age group of 12 to 24.

This partnership is expected to raise more awareness about the treatment of skin diseases and tackle them more effectively.In September 2018, Almirall LLC, a prominent name in the global impetigo treatment market announced that the company has acquired Allergen US Medical Dermatology Unit. The company is expected to expand its business portfolio with this acquisition and bolster its brand value across the impetigo treatment market. The company has planned to use the acquired resources from the Allergen US Medical Dermatology Unit to carry out more research and development in order to produce innovative and better products to help the increasing demand for skincare products.

Some of the key companies in the global impetigo treatment market include names such as Cutanea Life Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, LEO Pharma, and Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals among others.

Impetigo Treatment Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global impetigo treatment market is primarily driven by the growing susceptibility of bacterial infection among infants and young people. Due to lack of strong immune system, individuals in this age group easily catch such bacterial infections. However, due to the current availability of treatment, it has become quite easy to treat the infection.

This has thus helped in driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the key players in the market are now focusing more on product development and newer medications that will help in stopping the reemergence of the infection. This is also helping to propel the growth of the global impetigo treatment market. Furthermore, these big companies are collaborating with governments and healthcare organizations to bring awareness about the nature of the infection and how it can be treated. This is projected to speed up the adoption of impetigo treatment market across the globe.

Impetigo Treatment Market – Geographical Outlook

The global impetigo treatment market is mainly dominated by the North America region. As mentioned before, the region has around 50 million individuals suffering from some form of skin disorder. This is expected to create ample business opportunities for the growth of impetigo treatment market players. Asia Pacific market is projected to show a high growth rate due to the growing demand for impetigo treatment products from the region.

