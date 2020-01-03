In-car Display Screens Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future With Major Key Players

In-car Display Screens Market: Introduction

Rise in requirement for multifunctional devices in a vehicle cabin results in increase in demand for in-car screen displays. Technological advancements in electronics including innovation of touch screen displays have enabled automakers to embed touchscreen displays into vehicles. Theses displays incorporate multiple features including FM controls and AC controls in a single device which reduces the cost of vehicle manufacturing for automakers.

Key Drivers of Global In-car Display Screens Market

Increase in need for safety and security drives the demand for in-car display screens. For instance, in-car displays have enabled consumers to have a better control over vehicle security. Vehicle driver can lock a vehicle from inside from a single display. This ensures locking of all the doors and reduces probability of accidents.

Rise in demand for in-car accessories that help save space in a vehicle is likely to propel the expansion of the global in-car display screens market. For instance, demand for sun visors incorporating infotainment displays is rising as they offer not only protection from direct sunrays but also enable occupant to access news, television, and music system using a single screen.

Bigger, higher resolution, and curved displays are in demand since they offer more immersive user experience while enhancing the car manufacturer’s brand. For instance, Visteon designed larger displays. The surface of these larger displays may sweep across the entire dashboard. These displays are equipped with photo-realistic color rendering and contrast technology and offer design capabilities including freeform shapes, flowing curves, and slim profiles.

In-car displays enhance the interior aesthetics of the vehicle. For instance, head-up displays (HUDs) developed by Visteon Corporation is an assembly of large, curved displays with enhanced visuals. Furthermore, Visteon’s next generation cockpit displays are curved and offer high resolution at much larger sizes than current displays. Demand for vehicles with enhanced visuals from the youth population is expected to drive the global in-car display screens market.

Flexible Displays to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Global In-car Display Screens Market

Technological advancements have enabled the companies to produce foldable touch screen displays. For instance, Samsung has developed a foldable OLED display which has enabled the company to produce a foldable smartphone, which was launched in 2019. Similarly, FlexEnable Limited has developed flexible displays for automotive, which offer lucrative opportunity for designing and developing vehicle cabin anew. Furthermore, Faurecia’s innovative cockpit may shape designing of vehicle cabin in a new direction, enabling installment of multiple functions on a single display. All these aforementioned factors are indicating new opportunities for global in-car display screens market.

