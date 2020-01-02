In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

Global In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market was valued at USD 508 Million in the year 2017. Global In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 % from 2019 to reach USD 1121.51 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Europe is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At country level, developed industries U.S holds a substantial Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Major market players in In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market are OvaScience, EMD Serono Inc., Irvine Scientific, CooperSurgical Inc., Vitrolife AB, Cook Medical Inc., Progyny Inc., Genea Biomedx, Boston IVF, Kitazato Corp, and other brief information of 10 companies will be provided in report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis of IN-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market:

Strength:

Declining fertility rate

Increasing incidences of male and female infertility

Weakness:

High Cost and Low Success Rate of the IVF Treatment

Lack of regulatory framework

Opportunities:

Availability of supportive government funding

Fertility Tourism

Threats:

Reducing Efficacy of Infertility Treatment with Advancing Age

Ethical considerations

The global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market id segmented on the basis of types of cycle, by application and by region. On the basis of types of cycle the Market is segmented as Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor), Thawed IVF Cycle (Non-Donor) and Donor Egg IVF Cycle of which Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor) segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of application the Market is segmented as Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes, in which Fertility Clinics holds the highest Market share.

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market:

By Types of cycle

• Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor)

• Thawed IVF Cycle (Non-Donor)

• Donor Egg IVF Cycle

By Application

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinical Research Institutes

By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

