India Hospital Supplies Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Growing Demand, New Innovations, Business Strategy, Key Companies and Regional Analysis

This Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Technology, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making ,offers by OrbisResearch.com

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3635855

Market Overview

The Indian market for hospital supplies is primarily driven by factors such as the rising incidence of communicable diseases and the growing demand for hospital supplies in the country.

The demand of the hospital supplies is on the rise in developing countries such as India. The country is witnessing a gradual increase in its hospital bed density figures when compared to the major countries, present globally. However, India faces an unmet need for hospital supplies, like sterilization and disinfectant equipment and patient examination devices, which restricts the growth of this market.

A growing healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives to enhance and expand health care facilities are augmenting the demand for hospital supplies, which is expected to boost the market in India.

Scope of the Report

Hospital supplies include every medical utility product that serves both the patient and medical professional with hospital infrastructure and enhance the network, transportation between hospitals. These include hospital equipment, patient aid, and mobility equipment, and sterilization disposable hospital supplies.

Key Market Trends

Disposable Hospital Supplies are Expected to Dominate the Market

The disposable hospital supplies segment is believed to dominate the overall market due to its rising demand and significance in the hospitals. The disposable hospital supplies are one-time use products, such as consumables, medical apparatus, and disposable devices, which are consumed in large figures across all hospitals. These products, such as suction catheters, bandages and wraps, exam gowns, surgical sponges, face masks, hypodermic needles, gloves, and others, are in continuous use to all hospital professionals in any domain from the cleaning to the surgical theaters, as well as administrative departments in some cases. Thus, the continuous growth has been observed in the adoption of these devices, owing to the rising concern of safety and cleanliness against hospital-acquired infections, as well as to maintain hygiene across the hospitals.

Competitive Landscape

The market for hospital supplies in India is moderately competitive with the presence of maximum local players in it. Some of the players include Avishkar International, Omkar Surgico Industries, J. Mitra & Co. Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., and Mehar Healthcare Corporation. Along with such companies, the market is also having global players such as Cardinal Health, Medtronic Plc., and others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/india-hospital-supplies-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Communal Diseases

4.2.2 High Demand for Hospital Supplies in India

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Emergence of Home Care Services

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Patient Examination Devices

5.1.2 Operating Room Equipment

5.1.3 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

5.1.4 Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment

5.1.5 Disposable Hospital Supplies

5.1.6 Syringes and Needles

5.1.7 Other Types

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Healthcare

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Baxter International

6.1.4 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.6 Cardinal Health

6.1.7 Medtronic

6.1.8 GE Healthcare

6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3635855

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:



This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer