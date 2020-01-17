Indians crashed lander missing

On Friday 7th in September, the chandriayaan-2 lander, Vicram attempted to land on a small patch of the lunar highland of smooth plains. This was between Simpalius N and Mazinous sea craters. The landing did not succeed and the location of the spacecraft was not recognized. The lunar nights froze Vicram’s instruments and attempts to establish communications were unsuccessful. This is because the lander was designed to operate for the earth in fourteen days.

The Indian space research organization failed to get communication with the Chandriayaan 2 moon lander during its final landing. They believed that the lander flipped upside down and went into the lunar surface crash but the location of the lander on the moon was established but the communication was not successful to obtain.

Lunar reconnaissance orbiter (LRO) an orbiting lunar spacecraft of NASA has been able to capture a picture from the location where the crash was believed to have occurred. The LRO was used since it captures high-resolution images of the moon’s surface from an orbit, and was able to locate the crash site Israeli lander Bereted. The location of Vicram is extremely difficult to distinguish from the LRO since the lander was so small. The image also contained many shadows. This is because the sun was low in the sky and this obscured the lander’s remains.

The lander is believed to have crashed somewhere between Simpalious N and Mazinous sea craters which are located to the near south pole at the moon. Since the ISRO has not given out the location of the lander, NASA believes lunar reconnaissance orbiter must be located somewhere in the image establish it. The image may seem to look like a moonscape of craters but there is a hunk of metals and electronics. These have carried the hopes of the country in lunar science. NASA wanted to help in this mission of locating the crashing site of the lander, but since the scene’s angle of LRO was sub-optimal during the first flyover, it became very challenging in their attempt to locate the crashing site.

Vicram and ISRO went into silence since the mission Chandriayaan 2 was successful i.e., 90-95% of its objectives were accomplished. That is why the agency did not release the images of the lander. The orbiter was to spend one-year circling moon from pole to pole according to the engineers and experts who made it.

