Industrial Automation Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global industrial automation market is expected to reach approximately USD 216.47 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.35% between 2018 and 2023, as per the latest report published by Report Ocean. In this report, we analyze the Industrial Automation industry from two aspects.

Production – In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. Consumption – In terms of consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019.

At the same time, we classify different Industrial Automation markets based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment, and downstream consumer analysis are also carried out. It also focuses on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market.

The report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

Major segments covered in the Industrial Automation Market report include:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fixed automation and programmable automation. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLC), human-machine interface (HMI), programmable automation controller (PAC), and others. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into machine manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, mining & metals, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Findings

> The global industrial automation market is expected to reach USD 216.47 billion by 2023.

> Based on type, the fixed automation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 94.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period.

> Based on technology, the programmable logic controller (PLC) segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 36.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.48%.

> Based on end user, automotive & transportation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 23.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 10.91%.

> Geographically, Europe is projected to hold the largest market share in the global industrial automation market followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive and consists mostly of international players. The key players in the market are investing heavily in product development and adopting aggressive marketing strategies and promotion campaigns to capture a wide consumer base. Some of the major players in the Industrial Automation market include:

Key Players

The key players of global industrial automation market are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Ametek, Inc., and Fanuc Corporation.

Global Industrial Automation Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the various segments and sub-segments of the industrial automation market for forecast for the next six years

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global industrial automation market based on various tools such as Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, technology, end-users, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the industrial automation market

This report studies the top producers and consumers focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 10 players operating in the Industrial Automation market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Industrial Automation market?

What are the current scenario and industry trends in the Industrial Automation market?

Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players, and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

What are the Industrial Automation market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Industrial Automation market?

What are the Industrial Automation market challenges to market growth?

