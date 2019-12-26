Industrial Flexible Packaging Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Flexible packaging includes all forms of packaging which are flexible in nature and is produced from paper, plastic, film, aluminum foil, or a combination of these. Some common forms of flexible packaging includes bags, pouches, labels, liners, wraps, rollstock, and other flexible products. This form packaging generally forms acceptance in consumer goods, particularly the Food & Beverage segment. However, some industrial goods are also being packed in flexible packaging in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals, lubricants, bulk food and beverages ingredients industries. With rapid growth in these end use industries the demand for flexible packaging is on the rise, and the global market for industrial flexible packaging is expected to expand with an impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

Industrial Flexible Packaging: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of Industrial Flexible Packaging is rising industrialization in Asian countries, and booming chemicals and pharmaceutical industries of the region. Now a days many raw material for these industries comes packed in flexible packaging, amid its lower cost, lower manufacturing cost and packaging time coupled with lighter weight. Its light weight capabilities provides the benefits of reduced logistic cost coupled with ease of transportation.

This is enabling many prominent industrial product manufacturers to shift towards flexible packaging, over rigid packaging. Building and Construction Industry also attracts significant demand for flexible packaging these days, for small and medium volume products. Rising consumerism across the globe and the demand for food and beverage products, is pushing the global food and beverage industry, thus complimenting more demand for its raw materials by F&B manufacturers. These raw material often comes in flexible packaging, generating constantly increasing demand for industrial flexible packaging.

Geographically, Industrial Flexible Packaging has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific Exc. Japan has been a global leader in Industrial Flexible Packaging, due to regions rapidly growing pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry. With global companies shifting their manufacturing bases to China and India, demand for industrial packaging in the region is expected to further increase. A large chunk of this growing demand is expected to come from Chemical and Materials Industry. The region is expected to be closely followed by North America, where a prominent share of demand comes from Food & Beverage and Chemical Materials Industry.

