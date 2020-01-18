Industrial Grade 3D Printers Market – Emerging Trends may Make Driving Growth Volatile
AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Industrial Grade 3D Printers’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are 3D Systems Corporation (United States),Stratasys Ltd. (MakerBot) (United States),EOS GmbH (Germany) ,Materialise NV (Belgium),The ExOne Company (United States),GROUPE GORGÃ‰ (France),Voxeljet AG (Germany),EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden),Renishaw plc (United States),Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
Industrial grade 3D printer is called additive printing technology or desktop fabrication. This Industrial grade 3D printer helps manufacturers to make an entity using a digital file and several printing constituents. The 3D printer is used to make complex designs an apparent reality. In this process, the object is created by laying down sequential coatings of material. There is various type of material is used in 3D printing such as polymers, ceramics, and metals.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)), Application (Metal Printing, Plastics Printing, Ceramics Printing), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Foundry & Forging, Food & Culinary, Jewelry, Other Industries, Healthcare, Printed Electronics), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Process (Powder Bed Fusion, Vat Polymerization, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Jetting, Sheet Lamination, Material Extrusion, Binder Jetting)
What’s Trending in Market:
High Speed and Great Quality Printers
Ease of Making Customized Products
Government Support and Initiation of 3D Printer
Growth Drivers: Expansion of New Industrial 3D Printing Resources
Decrease Deployment Cost and Time Period
What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome: High Price of Material
Lack of Availability
Lack of Knowledge
Technical Restriction
Rising Issue with Intellectual Property and Copyright
Country Level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
2 Executive Summary
Global Industrial Grade 3D Printers Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
4 Global Industrial Grade 3D Printers Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
5 Market Size by Type
Global Industrial Grade 3D Printers Revenue by Type
Global Industrial Grade 3D Printers Volume by Type
Global Industrial Grade 3D Printers Price by Type
6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Industrial Grade 3D Printers Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
7 Manufacturers Profiles
8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
